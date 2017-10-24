Subscribers can listen to the Boyne City Commission Candidate Forum held on Wednesday Oct. 18 at Boyne City Hall.

Pictured during the forum are candidates Sally Page, Andy Smith and incumbent Ron Grunch. Photo by Chris Faulknor

