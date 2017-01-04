LifeTree Café talks embryo adoption Jan. 8

The adoption and implantation of human embryos will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Sunday, …

The adoption and implantation of human embryos will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

The program—titled “Playing God: Is Science Going Too Far?”—features a filmed interview with Ron Stoddart, an adoption attorney and embryo adoption advocate.

“An embryo is human life at its earliest stage of development,” Stoddart says. “The real question is at what stage does that life deserve and have special protection under the law.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss whether embryo adoption is a viable adoption choice or a form of playing God.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.