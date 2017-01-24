LifeTree Café discussion on evil, Jan. 29

The existence and causes of evil will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, January …

The existence and causes of evil will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Confronting Evil: One Man Takes a Stand,” features a filmed interview with Peter Ash, founder of Under the Same Sun, an organization dedicated to helping people with the genetic condition of albinism overcome often deadly discrimination.

“People with albinism who live in cultures where the dominant skin tone is much darker obviously stand out more,” Ash says. “We notice that discrimination and stigma are more severe in these cultures.”

During the program participants will also have the opportunity to discuss places they’ve seen evil in their own world and what they’ve done about it.

This Lifetree Café Program may not be appropriate for younger viewers.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.