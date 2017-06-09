Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 9, 2017 - Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events
June 9, 2017 - Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion
June 9, 2017 - Birdwatching trail dedication, event June 10 in Charlevoix
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
June 7, 2017 - Open house for Boyne teacher Betty Adgate’s 90th birthday
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City: The History Of A Lumber Boomtown, June 7
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs May 15-21
June 5, 2017 - #406 Boyne City Gazette June 7
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
Home / Free / News / OP-ED / Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?

Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?

— June 9, 2017

Unhappy with Rep. Bergman
Editor:
An extremely large number of 1st District constituents fanned out in a concerted search effort this past week to find our elusive Congressman Jack Bergman.

Despite their intense work and hardships the “General” was nowhere to be seen.

Upon follow-up questioning, previously reported sightings from Escanaba to Gaylord have proven to be somewhat false as eyewitness’s now describe seeing only an empty suit resembling Bergman in the area at those specific times.

With a myriad of difficulties facing Northern Michigan, be it the looming ecological disaster known as Pipeline 5, tens of thousands losing health care, many others losing food assistance along with their basic Human Rights plus cuts to Public education, this “fearless General” has been doing his “fighting” in Washington against what he considers the Trump administration’s “domestic enemies.”

He repeatedly votes to block any investigations into Trump’s tax returns or the alleged Russian Federation hacking of OUR election processes, while simultaneously dispossessing as many people as he possibly can from the American Dream.

When it comes to Trump or Truth, Bergman never supports the Truth.

It’s becoming more apparent by the day that our New Orleans, Louisiana loving Congressman does not share the same vision of a Pure Michigan that so many of his constituents do.

Continuing the search for the MIA “General” should remain a top priority and one must never give up the slimmest hope of finding him.

As long as it may take, there are many dedicated retirees, grandparents, younger and older people from all walks of life and yes, some who are medically challenged actively doing their part but at the end of the day, most missions like this primarily become that of a rescue instead.

It’s past time to consider what heritage we will leave to our grandchildren and those generations that will follow.
John Hunter
Traverse City

Related Articles

Weather

78° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799