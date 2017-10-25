LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need God more than ever

Editor:

Editor:

In the Oct. 11 issue of The Boyne City Gazette, you ask the reader how they would feel if our children were preached about God by a stranger?

Well, I certainly approve of the preacher.

Who else would preach to them but a stranger?

Few parents teach them about God.

Even fewer give them discipline for fear the school authorities will send the police to their door.