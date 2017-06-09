Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 9, 2017 - Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events
June 9, 2017 - Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion
June 9, 2017 - Birdwatching trail dedication, event June 10 in Charlevoix
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
June 7, 2017 - Open house for Boyne teacher Betty Adgate’s 90th birthday
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City: The History Of A Lumber Boomtown, June 7
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs May 15-21
June 5, 2017 - #406 Boyne City Gazette June 7
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion

— June 9, 2017

A Special Thank-You
Editor:
The Boyne City American Legion Post #228 would like to sincerely thank area residents for their generous donations to our annual Poppy Sale.
The sale was a wonderful success and will benefit many veterans as they recover from physical and mental illness in hospitals.
We would also like to thank the many folks who gave so gratefully at the Memorial Day program that was held at the Boyne City Veterans Park on May 29.
These funds will help the American Legion post maintain and upgrade our beautiful Veterans Park in the future.
Lastly, our special thanks to the Girl Scouts who brought cookies and peanuts to the post on Veterans Day.
It was very thoughtful and we enjoyed the treats.
Thanks again,
Post 228
Boyne City

