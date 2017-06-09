Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion— June 9, 2017
A Special Thank-You
Editor:
The Boyne City American Legion Post #228 would like to sincerely thank area residents for their generous donations to our annual Poppy Sale.
The sale was a wonderful success and will benefit many veterans as they recover from physical and mental illness in hospitals.
We would also like to thank the many folks who gave so gratefully at the Memorial Day program that was held at the Boyne City Veterans Park on May 29.
These funds will help the American Legion post maintain and upgrade our beautiful Veterans Park in the future.
Lastly, our special thanks to the Girl Scouts who brought cookies and peanuts to the post on Veterans Day.
It was very thoughtful and we enjoyed the treats.
Thanks again,
Post 228
Boyne City