Leadership Charlevoix fundraiser in Boyne tonight

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) class is seeking financial support for their community service project, “Wipe …

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) class is seeking financial support for their community service project, “Wipe Your Feet!” The project takes aim at invasive species and the threat they pose to native plants and ecosystems.

The class has partnered with local restaurants to host the following fundraising events where community members can learn more about the issue and contribute to the project:

• Thursday March 2, from 7-9 p.m. at the Boyne City Tap Room and Pine Lake Lodge: trivia night offering discounted pizzas and $1 off every 16oz beer goes to the project.

• Thursday March 9, 7-9 p.m. at Lake Charlevoix Brewing: offering a $10 all you can eat buffet with a percentage of the sales going directly to the project

According to LCC class member Emily Selph, the mission of the Wipe Your Feet! project is “to promote and increase awareness in Charlevoix County of invasive species through the installation of public trailhead boot brush stations and educational kiosks.”

The LCC class hopes to raise funds to install kiosks at a minimum of five trailheads in Charlevoix County, she added.

The project is receiving guidance and support from its community partner CAKE CISMA (Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Emmet Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area).

“We are so grateful to the Leadership Charlevoix County class for their assistance to bring awareness and boot stations to Charlevoix County,” said Thomas Clement, Coordinator for CAKE CISMA. “Their work will go a long way to stemming the spread of invasive species on park trails.”

Together CAKE CISMA and the LCC class have identified trails where the kiosks will have the largest impact and obtained approval from the trail property owners. They are now focused on the upcoming fundraisers.

For more information, or to donate, go to www.charlevoixcountyleadership.com and select the Community Service Project tab.