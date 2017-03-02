Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraiser in Boyne tonight
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
March 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County tourism businesses invited to funding event
March 1, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Benino ‘Jon’ Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls
March 1, 2017 - Concerned developer, capital plan, postponed housing pitch at Boyne planning meeting
February 27, 2017 - #392 Boyne City Gazette March 1
February 24, 2017 - EMS agreement, museum costs, public hearings top Boyne commission
February 24, 2017 - Boyne school board Ok’s strategic plan, bond work, resignations, snow day plan
February 22, 2017 - Boyne Church of Nativity Lent event
February 22, 2017 - Boyne LifeTree Café talk on police brutality
February 21, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
February 21, 2017 - MCPW pro wrestling event coming to East Jordan
February 21, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
February 21, 2017 - Boyne school board meeting roundup
February 20, 2017 - #391 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 22
February 15, 2017 - MDOT spring weight restrictions expand Friday
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Leadership Charlevoix fundraiser in Boyne tonight

Leadership Charlevoix fundraiser in Boyne tonight

— March 2, 2017

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) class is seeking financial support for their community service project, “Wipe Your Feet!” The project takes aim at invasive species and the threat they pose to native plants and ecosystems.

The class has partnered with local restaurants to host the following fundraising events where community members can learn more about the issue and contribute to the project:

• Thursday March 2, from 7-9 p.m. at the Boyne City Tap Room and Pine Lake Lodge: trivia night offering discounted pizzas and $1 off every 16oz beer goes to the project.

• Thursday March 9, 7-9 p.m. at Lake Charlevoix Brewing: offering a $10 all you can eat buffet with a percentage of the sales going directly to the project

According to LCC class member Emily Selph, the mission of the Wipe Your Feet! project is “to promote and increase awareness in Charlevoix County of invasive species through the installation of public trailhead boot brush stations and educational kiosks.”

The LCC class hopes to raise funds to install kiosks at a minimum of five trailheads in Charlevoix County, she added.

The project is receiving guidance and support from its community partner CAKE CISMA (Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Emmet Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area).

“We are so grateful to the Leadership Charlevoix County class for their assistance to bring awareness and boot stations to Charlevoix County,” said Thomas Clement, Coordinator for CAKE CISMA. “Their work will go a long way to stemming the spread of invasive species on park trails.”

Together CAKE CISMA and the LCC class have identified trails where the kiosks will have the largest impact and obtained approval from the trail property owners. They are now focused on the upcoming fundraisers.

For more information, or to donate, go to www.charlevoixcountyleadership.com and select the Community Service Project tab.

Related Articles

Weather

24° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799