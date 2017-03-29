Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Latest votes by Charlevoix County's state legislators Cole, Schmidt

Latest votes by Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt

— March 29, 2017

• Senate Bill 223, Create process for disclosing police firing to other agencies: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To establish a process and liability exemption for a police agency disclosing information to another agency about a former officer who may have been fired.

A separating officer could review the official record and make his written explanation a permanent part of it. Police job applicants would have to give prospective employers a waiver allowing them to get the separation records, and the former employer would be immune from liability for revealing this.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 202, Exempt no-cash social media games from gambling ban: Passed 35 to 3 in the Senate
To establish that the state’s laws against gambling do not apply to a “social media internet game” that rewards players with either a free play or an extended period of playing time as a result of chance or uncertain event. The bill excludes “fantasy sports” games from its provisions.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 219, Revise concealed pistol permit details: Passed 27 to 10 in the Senate – To revise many details and procedures in the state’s concealed pistol license law. Among other changes, if a license is denied based on one of the disqualifications specified in the law, the disqualification must appear in the State Police background check all applicants must undergo. The bill also repeals a state permit requirement to own an armored vehicle (one with guns would be subject to many other restrictions though).
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4167, Increase maximum length limit for agriculture equipment truck: Passed 97 to 11 in the House
To increase the maximum vehicle-and-trailer combination length transporting agricultural drainage tubing to 75 feet.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• House Bill 4219, Leniency for young human trafficking victims: Passed 108 to 0 in the House
To ease restrictions on a court placing a young defendant who may be a human trafficking victim in a probation and deferral program that leaves them without a permanent criminal record.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R -Y

MichiganVotes.org
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

 

