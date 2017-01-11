Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director

Boyne City Main Street has hired Kelsie King-Duff as the program’s Executive Director.

King-Duff was selected from a field of over 40 applicants for the position, and comes to Boyne City after two years with the City of Allegan and its Positively Allegan program.

While working in Allegan, King-Duff helped double the size of their farmers market and oversaw the operation of the city’s two theaters, one showing first-run movies and the other serving as a venue for community functions and live performances.

She also helped relaunch Allegan’s long-dormant Bridgefest community festival which attracted thousands of participants.

“I look forward to many collaborations in the Boyne City community, and am excited to get started,” said King-Duff.

She and her husband are looking forward to moving to Boyne City and enjoying the Northern Michigan lifestyle.

King-Duff participated in three interviews as part of the hiring process, and was unanimously recommended by the program’s four-person executive search panel, and unanimously approved by the Boyne City Main Street Board at a special meeting on Dec. 29.

King-Duff becomes the Boyne City Main Street program’s fourth executive director since its establishment in 2003.

King-Duff starts work in Boyne City on Monday Jan. 30, and can be reached by e-mail at mainstreet@boynecity.com or by phone at 582-9009.

Boyne City Main Street Board Chair Pat O’Brien expressed his, and the entire board’s, pleasure with King-Duff’s hiring and looks forward to her becoming an important part of the Boyne City community and building on the ongoing successes and important work of the Boyne City Main Street program.