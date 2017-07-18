Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
July 19, 2017 - Chris Christie’s Beachgate a good example of why so many distrust news media
July 18, 2017 - July 25 home ownership fair in Boyne City
July 18, 2017 - Marina work, new industrial district top Boyne City Commission business
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Clifford Grose
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings
July 18, 2017 - International children’s choir concert coming to Boyne
July 18, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 26 – July 2
July 18, 2017 - Better broadband internet coming to Beaver Island
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County: looking for a job? Every Speedway store in Michigan holding open interviews
July 18, 2017 - #412 Boyne City Gazette July 19
July 13, 2017 - Wilson Township, Charlevoix County, board of review public meeting
July 12, 2017 - M-32, I-75 business loop resurfacing in Gaylord starts July 17
July 12, 2017 - New name, services, and hires at Charlevoix BASES Recovery Center
July 12, 2017 - Boyne City Farmers Market 4th Annual Food Truck Rally
July 12, 2017 - Boyne commissioners consider water service expansion, dog fitness trail, new software, fencing fix
July 12, 2017 - Ingrid Day hired as new Boyne Main Street assistant
July 12, 2017 - More options for North Central Michigan College engineering students
July 12, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café talk on perceptions of Christians
July 12, 2017 - Charlevoix County 2017 summer events
July 12, 2017 - Boyne, East Jordan, Charlevoix college graduates
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / July 25 home ownership fair in Boyne City

July 25 home ownership fair in Boyne City

— July 18, 2017

From 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 25 at St. Matthew Church in Boyne City—1303 Boyne Ave.

You can learn more about home ownership or building a home with Habitat for Humanity.

Related Articles

Weather

66° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  