Joseph Creighton Dilger, 92, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017— March 29, 2017
Joseph Creighton Dilger, 92, of Boyne City, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Loving father of Kathleen M. Dilger (Richard T. Urbis) and Patricia Dilger-Vivian (Daniel D. Vivian). Loving grandfather of Rachel Urbis, Ryan Urbis, Katie Vivian and Kelly Vivian. Joe is preceded in death by the love of his life, Elizabeth E. Dilger.
Joe proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Joe was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and was extremely involved in his parish life at St. Matthew’s. He was a selfless man who volunteered countless hours at the Food Pantry, Challenge Mountain and Grandvue Medical Facility.
He will be remembered for his kind heart, and his dedication to faith, family and love.
Mass of the Resurrection was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Boyne City with the Rev. Matthew Kuczora as celebrant.
Visitation was held at 3:00 p.m., immediately followed by a vigil service and recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 24 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Interment will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Boyne Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 1303 Boyne Ave., Boyne City, Mich. 49712.
Friends and family may leave a note of condolence or share a memory at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com