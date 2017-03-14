Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island

— March 14, 2017

While there is no official Irish heritage week celebration in Boyne City this year, there are still plenty of St. Patrick’s Day themed events happening in Boyne City and elsewhere throughout Charlevoix County this week.

March 16
Pat O’Brien and Associates Real Estate will host the Boyne Area Chamber’s next Business After Hours at 128 Water St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
Business people are invited to this festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed event. Admission, hors d’oeuvres and beverages are complimentary.
Food and drink will reflect the Irish heritage, and there will be door prizes and giveaways.
Pat O’Brien and Associates take a neighborly approach to real estate.
“We want to meet your real estate needs in a way that represents what you love about Northern Michigan,” Pat says. “We’ll help you meet your goals in a friendly, low-stress, timely way.” Visit their website for more information and property listings.

March 17
Friday Night Film Series “Brooklyn” on March 17 from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
“Brooklyn”, A job in New York City brings a young woman from rural Ireland into the big, fast world of the USA. Set in the 1950s, the film explores her loneliness, independence, and love for a young man. When called back to the old country, she must decide which world is hers.
What a nice way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! (2015) PG-13.
Free Admission, refreshments available for a small donation.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

March 17-18
Where better to celebrate St. Patrick’s day than in front of the Shamrock on America’s Emerald Isle?
Come experience the classic cart race on Main Street, the fish toss, and the tug-o-war between the fish chokers and the hay seeders.
And we can’t tell you about the indoor games—you’ll have to come up and see for yourself!
Join us for the 3rd annual Beaver Island Alumni Basketball Tournament & Crockpot Cook-Off at 5 p.m. Friday March 17, at the Beaver Island Community School.
Exciting games, great food, prizes, entertainment and lots of community sprit.
So come out and root on the teams!
You can also sign up for the Chili/Soup/Anything you can put in a Crockpot Cook-Off by calling Deb @ 231-675-7155.
Event is sponsored by the Beaver Island Sports Boosters and all proceeds support our student athletics program.
Free-will donation for event.
Beaver Island Alumni Basketball Tournament & Crockpot Cook-Off & Traditional Games are on March 17 & 18

March 19
On SundayMarch 19th, 2017 the Boyne Celtic Session will meet from 3-6 p.m. for the annual Boyne Heritage Ceili session that honors our Irish/Boyne Heritage and St. Patrick’s Day.
The pubic is encouraged to celebrate with us for an afternoon of incredible Irish music played by some of Michigan’s best Irish musicians. Refreshments will be served. This event is FREE! More info: Gaeyle Gerrie-Boss at (231) 883-7664 or HarpForJoy@iCloud.com.

