Ingrid Day hired as new Boyne Main Street assistant

Ingrid Day Ingrid Day was hired in June to be the new …

Ingrid Day was hired in June to be the new assistant to Kelsie King-Duff, the executive director of the Boyne City Main Street program.

Ingrid will provide support to Kelsie, the Main Street Board and all the Main Street activities in a part-time capacity.

Ingrid, her husband Michael and their two children have called Boyne City their second home for 14 years and have recently moved here full-time.

Ingrid has been involved in public service for many years.

She was a long-time member of her neighborhood association and many different school-based committees.

In 2007, she was elected to the Bloomfield Hills School board and served in the capacity of president for seven of her 10 years of service.