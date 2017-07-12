Ingrid Day hired as new Boyne Main Street assistant— July 12, 2017
Ingrid Day was hired in June to be the new assistant to Kelsie King-Duff, the executive director of the Boyne City Main Street program.
Ingrid will provide support to Kelsie, the Main Street Board and all the Main Street activities in a part-time capacity.
Ingrid, her husband Michael and their two children have called Boyne City their second home for 14 years and have recently moved here full-time.
Ingrid has been involved in public service for many years.
She was a long-time member of her neighborhood association and many different school-based committees.
In 2007, she was elected to the Bloomfield Hills School board and served in the capacity of president for seven of her 10 years of service.