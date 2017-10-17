Illusionist Tom Coverly hosted by Walloon Lake and East Jordan Community Churches

Walloon Lake and East Jordan Community Church to host professional comedian, illusionist and motivational speaker, …

Tom Coverly is the most requested motivational entertainer in the U.S., and has entertained celebrities like Jep & Jessica Robertson from “Duck Dynasty,” Amber Montana from “Haunted Hathaway,” and the entire cast and producers from the hit movie “Batman vs. Superman.” Tom has shared the platform with nationally recognized speakers like Nick Vujicic (“Life Without Limbs), and musicians Toby Mac, Newsboys, Skillet, Kari Jobe, For King & Country, Chris Tomlin, and Danny Gokey from American Idol and many more.

Tom Coverly will share his mind blowing illusions and life-changing hope on Sunday Oct. 22, at Walloon Lake Community Church, 4320 M-75 North, Walloon Lake MI 49796 at 6 pm, and on Monday Oct. 23, in the auditorium at the East Jordan High School, 101 Maple St., East Jordan, MI 49727 at 6 p.m.

Both events are FREE.