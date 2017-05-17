How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted

House and Senate sessions were shortened last week due to the death of Rep. John …

House and Senate sessions were shortened last week due to the death of Rep. John Kivela from Marquette.

This report includes some Senate budget votes and amendments from the previous week.

• Senate Bill 135, Senate version, 2017-18 Health and Human Services: Passed 25 to 13 in the Senate – The Senate version of the Department of Health and Human Services budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2017. This covers Medicaid and welfare programs and is by far the largest state budget. The Senate proposes $25.401 billion in gross spending, with $18.345 billion being federal money and the rest from state and local taxes and fees. The House-passed version (part of a multi-department “omnibus” spending bill) proposes spending $25.171 billion, or around $230 million less.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y