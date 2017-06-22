Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25

For most people the start of summer represents a joyousness celebratory time, but for some …

For most people the start of summer represents a joyousness celebratory time, but for some is a pronounced reminder of loved ones who are no longer with us.

Hospice of Northwest Michigan is hosting a summer celebration of life and memorial service on Sunday June 25 at 4 p.m. that is dedicated to helping individuals and the community find comfort, support and renewal in their grief and loss of a loved one.

The memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church Memorial Garden at 6781 M 66 N, in Charlevoix.

This summer memorial service recognizes that many in our community have felt the pain of loss and continue to journey through grief.

This supportive environment provides opportunity for individuals and the community to remember, honor and be with one another who are going through similar situations.

The service will be facilitated by David Behling Hospice of Northwest Michigan Chaplain and Bereavement Counselor, and it will include the reading of loved ones names, live soft music and a message of healing and renewal and a butterfly release.

This time of Healing, Remembrance and Renewal is a part of the bereavement support of families who have been served by Hospice of Northwest Michigan as well as our community and is open to anyone who has experienced a loss or those wishing to care for and support family and friends during loss.

If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one to place on our remembrance board you are welcome to do so.

A butterfly release will be towards the end of our service to give us all a chance to actively remember all of the loved ones who have passed and as a visual reminder that life goes on.

After the service we invite you to join the staff, family and friends of Hospice of Northwest Michigan in a time of refreshment and light snacks.

There is no registration.

For more info, call 547-7659 or go to hospicenwm.org.