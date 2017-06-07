‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café

A glimpse into the world of a hoarder will be provided at Lifetree Café on …

A glimpse into the world of a hoarder will be provided at Lifetree Café on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Surrounded by Stuff: Understanding the Hidden World of Hoarding,” features a filmed interview a woman whose hoarding caused her such shame she wouldn’t let a plumber into her home to fix broken pipes.

“It got to a point where we didn’t eat at our dining room table for four years because it was piled full of stuff,” the woman says. “Pots and pans, clothes I sorted that never made it to the Salvation Army, and even dishes that had been swapped out.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will have the opportunity to discuss why people often accumulate more stuff than they truly need.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St. Use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.