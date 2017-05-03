Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Events / Featured / News / Help Relay for Life; meeting May 10 at Boyne Eagles

Help Relay for Life; meeting May 10 at Boyne Eagles

— May 3, 2017

BY SYRINA DAWSON, CO-CHAIR RELAY FOR LIFE OF ANTRIM AND CHARLEVOIX COUNTIES

If you had the ability to create a world with more birthdays, would you do it?

This year Antrim and Charlevoix Counties will be holding its annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life to support the fight for a cancer-free world.

Relay For Life will bring our community together to honor individuals who have fought bravely against the merciless disease of cancer.

 

Survivors, their families and all those who have been affected by this disease come together to walk, run and camp out around a track to create a united network of support and dedication.

Our Relay begins with a Survivor Lap, an inspiring time where survivors are honored by participants in support of their incredible fight.

One of the most memorable events during the night is the Luminaria Ceremony, where everyone has the opportunity to light candles and take a moment to honor those who have beat the disease, those who are still fighting, and those who have courageously fought but have lost their lives to cancer.

In addition to these meaningful ceremonies there will be live entertainment throughout the day as well as kids games and a movie and pizza party after dark and the Bellaire Fire Department will kick off Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast.

Funds raised at Relay For Life support not only research, but programs and services for patients including Road To Recovery, which provides cancer patients with rides to treatment, and the Hope Lodge which provides free accommodations for patients undergoing treatment away from home.

The American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better program provides cancer patients with beauty techniques to help them cope and feel good about themselves during radiation and chemotherapy, and other cancer treatments.

Cancer death rates are dropping, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

We need a hand in fulfilling our mission to save lives.

You can help us by honoring anyone and everyone touched by this disease by participating in.

Join us in support of the American Cancer Society.

This disease has taken too much from us.

Let’s take a stand and walk the Relay For Life track together.

We have the power to make a difference.

If you would like to register as a survivor, start a team or just interested in getting more information on our Relay event, please call (231) 675-2492 or visit relayforlife.org/antrimcountymi.

There is also an upcoming meeting on Wednesday May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boyne City Eagles.

The public is invited to attend.

Let’s come together to add another birthday candle to every birthday cake this year.

 

