Help keep Boyne’s little ones warm in winter with Eta Nu’s Dress for Chill

Working with the Early Learning Program and Head Start Program for Preschoolers and the Boyne City Elementary School, a group of 20 committee members will work to distribute new winter outerwear for students in need.

As we wait for the leaves to change color this year, one thing is certain: winter and cold weather are just around the corner, and the Boyne City Eta Nu Charities Organization will be ready when it gets here.

The Dress For Chill program kicks off Oct. 1.

This is the 10th year Eta Nu women have worked on this community project, fitting well over 100 students each year.

The Dress For Chill committee members work together in the month of October to raise money in the community.

They shop, organize, distribute and fit the students in new outfits in coordination with the Boyne City Elementary school system.

Last year the “Chill” committee outfitted 140 preschool and elementary students with new jackets, snow pants, boots, hats and mittens.

Although October is the busiest month for this program, committee members work all year long, especially during local store sales in November & December and end of season sales in January & February to purchase the garments at the very best price possible.

“Our local merchants have been wonderful partners in helping us provide high quality winter clothing for children in the Boyne City Area,” said Dress For Chill Chairperson Denise Holmes.

Funds are raised through donations from community organizations, businesses and individuals.

Fund donation canisters are also distributed to several area businesses in Boyne City.

President of Eta Nu, Betsy Koss said, “Dress For Chill is one of the most successful community projects Eta Nu is involved with. It is a true community effort and we need the continued support of the community to make it work!”

Fund donations are tax deductible.

Checks may be made out to:

Eta Nu Charities

P.O.Box 133

Boyne City, MI 49712