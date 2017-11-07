Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8

Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8

— November 7, 2017
Members of the public, the Hayes Township Parks and Recreation Committee and members of the Board of Trustees will be meeting on Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Hayes Township Hall, 09195 Old US 31 N., Charlevoix to discuss fund raising for the Hayes Township Park Camp Sea-Gull.

Please consider joining us for a discussion of fund raising opportunities for projects at Hayes Township Parks.

For more information, email Supervisor Ron VanZee at supervisor@hayestownshipmi.gov.

