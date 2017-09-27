Green Light East Jordan business model competition finalists

Organizers of Green Light East Jordan announced the finalists for the business model competition scheduled …

Organizers of Green Light East Jordan announced the finalists for the business model competition scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 11, at Castle Farms in Charlevoix.

Returning for a third year, Green Light East Jordan gives new businesses and prospective entrepreneurs an opportunity to compete for monetary prizes that are intended to assist in starting or furthering a business venture.

The competition is open to recently started (no longer than two years) or prospective business concepts along the “Breezeway” corridor extending from Atwood through Ellsworth to East Jordan and Boyne Falls.

New this year is a Student Competition with three finalists competing for a $1,000 cash prize. Mary H. Faculak, President/CEO of the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that the third year’s competition drew 22 applicants.

She noted that the “Creating Entrepreneurial Communities Committee” that has worked on the Green Light Competition since 2014 is “Thrilled with the response for the 2017 event! The idea and diversity of the businesses are very exciting!”

A panel consisting of local business and community leaders narrowed the pool of applicants to 11 finalists.

Finalists include:

Adventure Sports North

CK Innovate

Eke Moku at Rocky Top

Hops – n – Props Boat Works

Kid Kart Vending

Latitude 45 Marketing

New Hope Family Chiropractic

Rock Paper Modern Hair Salon

South Arm Market

The Kitchen

Up North Academy

At the Green Light East Jordan, October 11 competition, the finalists will present four-minute pitches on their business idea to a panel of judges and audience members. The top contestant chosen by the judges will receive $10,000.00. Smaller monetary prizes will be awarded to the second and third place winners.

A “Crowd Vote Winner” will also be named.

The general public is welcome to attend Green Light East Jordan 2017 at Castle Farms.

There is no admission charge, however organizers request that attendees register in advance.

To sign up, go to greenlightej.eventbrite.com

A networking event with complimentary food and refreshments will take place after the competition.

The winners will be announced at the networking event.

The Green Light East Jordan business model competition originated in 2014 after Faculak attended the Creating Entreprenurial Opportunities Conference alon with committee members Nancy Carey of Jordan River Arts Council, Clif Porter a partner in the local Cannonball, LLC real estate development venture, Matt Stevenson, East Jordan Public School Superintendent, Tom Cannon, East Jordan City Administrator, Hannah Sanderson, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance Business Attraction and Growth Specialist.

The event aims to convey the readiness and friendliness towards entrepreneurial ventures and to help in attracting technology-based businesses.

For more information please contact Mary Faculak at the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce. 231-536-7351 or info@ejchamber.org