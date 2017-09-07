Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its …

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its local service area. The upcoming grant application deadline is Oct. 15.

The People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar.

Since 1999 more than $3 million in grants have been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund awarded $204,752 in grants in 2016.

Non-profit organizations can read program details and request a grant application online at http://www.gtlakes.com/grant-application-request/ or by calling Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313.

Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.

Applications are due by Oct. 15. Another grant opportunity will be available next spring.