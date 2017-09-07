Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 7, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27
September 7, 2017 - Sen. Schmidt warns Charlevoix County drivers to beware of credit card skimmers
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring
September 7, 2017 - First phase of Boyne pavilion approved at $244k
September 7, 2017 - Rep. Cole: more funds for schools; Boyne City’s estimated share is $275,000
September 7, 2017 - OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017
September 7, 2017 - Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for river, creek monitoring in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan
September 5, 2017 - #419 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 6
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
August 30, 2017 - Charlevoix Conservation District increasing and improving offerings with community help
August 30, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 7-13
August 30, 2017 - New plan for Boyne’s Veterans Park pavilion approved
August 29, 2017 - #418 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 30
August 25, 2017 - Charlevoix Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof investigated by Michigan State Police for credit card use
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community Parish Festival in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers Fall Sports Preview 2017
Home / Free / News / Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals

Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals

— September 7, 2017

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its local service area. The upcoming grant application deadline is Oct. 15.

The People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar.

Since 1999 more than $3 million in grants have been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund awarded $204,752 in grants in 2016.

Non-profit organizations can read program details and request a grant application online at http://www.gtlakes.com/grant-application-request/ or by calling Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313.

Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.

Applications are due by Oct. 15. Another grant opportunity will be available next spring.

Related Articles

Weather

Frost Advisory

Issued:
10:09 PM EDT on September 08, 2017
Expires:
9:00 AM EDT on September 09, 2017
39° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930