Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law

Advanced Practice Registered Nurses now have the ability to provide expanded medical services to their patients under legislation signed recently by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

“Ensuring quality and efficiency in our medical system is important to the health and well-being of all Michiganders,” Snyder said. “This bill allows specialized nurses to provide a broader range of medical services, giving their patients the quality care they deserve.”

HB 5400, sponsored by state Rep. Ken Yonker, expands the scope of practice allowed to Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, allowing them to provide more medical services under the delegation of a physician. It is now Public Act 499 of 2016.

Gov. Snyder also signed 31 additional bills:

Senate Bills 25 and 1049, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Kowall, provide updates for the administration of funds from the Transportation Economic Development Fund, in part as recommended by the Office of the Auditor General. The measures are now Public Acts 500-501 of 2016.

SB 26, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Kowall, codifies existing rules and modifies licensure requirements for real estate brokers and salespersons. It is now Public Act 502 of 2016.

SB 106, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Green, helps to promote private fundraising for veterans and active military service members by providing a sales tax exemption, up to $25,000 per event, for sales at a fundraiser authorized by veteran’s organizations. It is now Public Act 503 of 2016.

SB 316, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Jones, will allow the Michigan Employment Relations Commission to deliberate outside of their required open monthly meetings, in order to avoid delays in deliberations. It is now Public Act 504 of 2016.

SBs 619-624, sponsored by state Sens. Jack Brandenburg, Pete MacGregor, Dave Robertson and Rick Jones, respectively, address current law that allows tax increment financing projects, such as downtown development authorities, to capture a portion of tax revenue that is granted to libraries under local millages approved by voters. The bills exempt local libraries from tax capture for these projects, unless the library board opts to allow the capture. The measures are now Public Acts 505-510 of 2016.

SB 697, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Jones, allows local units of government to opt into a program that prohibits insurance companies from making payments on claims for building fires exceeding $2,000 in damages until reporting requirements are met by the insured individual. It is now Public Act 511 of 2016.

SB 881, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Nofs, allows for the sale of or jurisdictional transfers for state agency-declared surplus properties. It is now Public Act 512 of 2016.

SB 962, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, expands the authority of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. It is now Public Act 513 of 2016.

SB 973, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, allows merchants with specific licenses to sell and fill growlers with beer for off-premise consumption. It is now Public Act 514 of 2016.

SB 991 and HB 5928, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Robertson and state Rep. Joe Graves, allow the value of a “core charge” to be exempt from sales and use tax. Compensating for the part’s value will encourage the return of certain vehicle batteries to a designated recycling facility. The measures are now Public Acts 515 and 516 of 2016.

SB 1008, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, is a budget implementation bill that authorizes a one-time transfer of $10 million from the Unemployment Contingency Fund to the General Fund. It is now Public Act 517 of 2016.

SB 1009, sponsored by state Sen. Bert Johnson, extends a provision in current law that seeks to prevent foreclosure by allowing county treasurers to enter into installment payment agreements with taxpayers for the collection of delinquent property taxes. That provision is extended until June 30, 2019, and the bill is now Public Act 518 of 2016.

SB 1045, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Jones, extends by one year the transaction fee that may be charged by courts that are part of an e-filing pilot program. There is no increase in fees, only the maintenance of existing fees pending the implementation of statewide e-filing. The fee structure will now end on Dec. 31, 2017, and the bill is now Public Act 519 of 2016.

SB 1088, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, allows Michigan retailers to ship wine directly to customers in the state using a common carrier. The legislation also removes the provision allowing out-of-state retailers to ship beer and wine to Michigan customers. It is now Public Act 520 of 2016.

SB 1117, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Kowall, will allow elected county executives in Wayne and Macomb counties to exercise a degree of oversight regarding composition of the county drainage board as a way to increase public accountability and transparency. It is now Public Act 521 of 2016.

House Bill 4982, sponsored by state Rep. Roger Victory, prevents the state Unemployment Insurance Agency from adjudicating a claimant’s case as fraud without human verification – otherwise known as “auto-adjudication.” The legislation reduces the statute of limitation that allows the agency to pursue fraud from six years to three years and also prevents the agency from averaging quarterly wages of claimants to determine fraud, while requiring an additional notice to all claimants that describes their rights and responsibilities under the law. The bill codifies reforms the UIA has already put in place and is now Public Act 522 of 2016.

HB 5571, sponsored by state Rep. John Bizon, allows the state to sell a piece of land to the city of Springfield in Calhoun County, provided certain criteria is met. It is now Public Act 523 of 2016.

HB 5664, sponsored by state Rep. Rob VerHeulen, would allow the departments of Health and Human Services and Natural Resources to rehire retired state employees to work in department-specific roles. It is now Public Act 524 of 2016.

HB 5774, sponsored by state Rep. Laura Cox, requires the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to notify local officials when there is an emergency closure of an adult foster care facility in their area. It is now Public Act 525 of 2016.

HB 5821 and 5822 sponsored by state Reps. Al Pscholka and Robert Wittenberg, respectively, require certain state contracts to include a representation that the individual is not and will not engage in a boycott of a person based in or doing business with Israel. The measures are now Public Acts 526-527 of 2016.

HB 5877, sponsored by state Rep. Daniela Garcia, updates the Public Health Code to provide efficiency in the delivery of medications outside of a hospital setting within a health system for better patient care. It is now Public Act 528 of 2016.

HB 6036, sponsored by state Rep. Al Pscholka, allows local units of government to use Lease Purchase Agreements as a mechanism for financing energy efficient upgrades to their facilities. It is now Public Act 529 of 2016.

HB 6075, sponsored by state Rep. Dan Lauwers, amends the Public Employee Retirement System Investment Act to require participants in the system to file annual reports with the Department of Treasury, which will be summarized on their website; as well as requiring a local unit system that is not at least 60% funded to post on their website the steps it is taking to decrease it’s unfunded liability. It is now Public Act 530 of 2016.

