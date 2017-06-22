Gov. Snyder at Paris Air Show promoting Michigan aerospace

Gov. Rick Snyder spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the International Paris Air Show meeting with leaders from global aerospace companies as part of his European investment mission focused on strengthening trade relationships and creating jobs.

“As a Top 10 state for aerospace supply chain expansion and the second-most attractive aerospace manufacturing state in the nation, Michigan is well-positioned to tap into the employment opportunities and diversification of our current economy this industry offers,” Snyder said. “With our robust engineering workforce and our research and development leadership, we have the supply chain, talent and infrastructure to offer the aerospace industry as the companies I met with in Paris look to expand or relocate.”

Snyder kicked off the air show by meeting with leaders from 10 Michigan companies who are co-exhibiting at the Paris Air Show. The companies are also meeting with prospective partners, distributors and end customers to increase export opportunities within the aerospace sector. The mission is being led by Automation Alley in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s International Trade Program.

Snyder also met with global aerospace OEMs and suppliers with a presence in Michigan including Advanced Integrated Technologies, ALTEN, Arconic, Ascent Aerospace, Dassault Systèmes, Fanuc, GE Aviation, Kaiser Aluminum, Liebherr, and Parker Aerospace.

He visited with Hutchinson, a France-based global leader in vibration control, fluid management, sealing technologies and materials and structures that specializes in the automotive, aerospace and industry and defense sectors. Hutchinson has an expansive global footprint that reaches 25 countries, including four locations in the state of Michigan.

Snyder also had meetings with additional international companies and regional aerospace associations from Germany, Italy, Israel, and the U.K. to discuss Michigan’s growing aerospace sector and explore future sourcing opportunities for Michigan supply chain companies.

Overall, Snyder met with or visited more than 50 companies ranging from global aerospace OEMs, defense and supply chain companies during his two days at the air show.

Snyder’s final event on Wednesday was the ceremonial signing of a research partnership agreement between global aircraft OEM Airbus and the University of Michigan. The agreement establishes a “Center for Aero-Servo-Elasticity of Very Flexible Aircraft,” with the goal of UM to be a strategic partner with Airbus in aero-structural design and aircraft development.

“The partnership between U-M and Airbus will elevate Michigan’s position in the aerospace research sector and encourage Airbus to further explore procurement opportunities with Michigan aerospace supply chain companies,” Snyder said. “The University of Michigan boasts the third ranked aerospace engineering program in the country, and this partnership illustrates why companies like Airbus look to Michigan for their essential needs.”

The International Paris Air Show, which is held in odd years and began more than 100 years ago, is the largest and longest-running aerospace trade show in the world.

Snyder and his delegation will spend Thursday in Germany, where they are meeting with local and state government officials. He will wrap up his trip on Friday in Italy, where he will meet with executives from Italian companies.

The trip marks the Snyder Administration’s fifth mission to Europe. Other missions led by Snyder or Lt. Gov. Brian Calley have included China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Chile, Columbia, India, Switzerland, Ireland and Great Britain.

The missions have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of investments in Michigan by foreign companies adding jobs to Michigan’s workforce.