GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups

Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program made possible 13 grants to local community non-profit organizations.

The People Fund Board of Directors awarded a total of $56,072 in grants this spring to the following non-profit organizations in northern Michigan.

1. Boyne Valley Township, Boyne Falls: $2,500 for a restroom facility at Dam Road Park.

2. Grandvue Foundation, East Jordan: $5,000 for the Terrace and Recreation Park.

3. The King House Association, Good Hart: $5,000 for restoration of The King House.

4. Hayes Township, Charlevoix: $10,000 for rain gardens to contain storm water runoff at Hayes Township Park.

5. Charlevoix Historical Society, Charlevoix: $5,000 for a computer, scanner and server.

6. Charlevoix Area Community Pool, Charlevoix: $5,000 for renovation and repairs.

7. Otsego Wildlife Legacy Society (OWLS), Gaylord: $5,600 for repair and resealing of building.

8. For the Love of Music Community Concert Series, Petoskey: $1,000 for community concerts.

9. Challenge Mountain, Boyne City: $5,000 for a multi-use truck.

10. Otsego County Historical Society, Gaylord: $972 for restroom remodeling.

11. Kiersten’s Ride, East Jordan: $5,000 for a suicide prevention conference.

12. Little Traverse Bay Quilters Guild, Harbor Springs: $1,000 for supplies for Quilts of Valor.

13. Raven Hill Discovery Center, East Jordan: $5,000 for energy efficient lighting and heating/cooling improvements.

The People Fund is supported by the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar.

More than $3 million in grants have been awarded since 1999 to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches along the western side of Michigan.

“The average contribution to the People Fund is less than 50 cents per month,” says President/CEO Bill Scott. “It’s one of the easiest ways our members can show their commitment to local communities by rounding their bill to the nearest dollar.”

Great Lakes Energy members can enroll in the People Fund by calling 888-485-2537 or visiting gtlakes.com. All 100 percent of the funds collected are used for grants.

Non-profit organizations in the Great Lakes Energy service area can apply for a grant through the People Fund by calling Great Lakes Energy, 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313.

The next grant application deadline is Oct. 15.