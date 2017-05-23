Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
May 17, 2017 - Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne
May 17, 2017 - Waterfront landscaping—many approaches to protecting our lake
May 17, 2017 - Boyne officials talk city hall furnishings, Boyne Valley Trail, Open Space appraisal, voting equipment
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs April 24-30
May 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Karl Bergmann
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival
May 15, 2017 - #403 Boyne City Gazette May 17
May 10, 2017 - 2017 guide to summer events in and around Boyne City
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Ride of Silence May 17
May 10, 2017 - Leon Jarema award ceremony at Boyne airport tonight
May 10, 2017 - Fifth-grader Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay winners, honorable mentions
Home / News / GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups

GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups

— May 23, 2017

Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program made possible 13 grants to local community non-profit organizations.

 

The People Fund Board of Directors awarded a total of $56,072 in grants this spring to the following non-profit organizations in northern Michigan.

1. Boyne Valley Township, Boyne Falls: $2,500 for a restroom facility at Dam Road Park.

2. Grandvue Foundation, East Jordan: $5,000 for the Terrace and Recreation Park.

3. The King House Association, Good Hart: $5,000 for restoration of The King House.

4. Hayes Township, Charlevoix: $10,000 for rain gardens to contain storm water runoff at Hayes Township Park.

5. Charlevoix Historical Society, Charlevoix: $5,000 for a computer, scanner and server.

6. Charlevoix Area Community Pool, Charlevoix: $5,000 for renovation and repairs.

7. Otsego Wildlife Legacy Society (OWLS), Gaylord: $5,600 for repair and resealing of building.

8. For the Love of Music Community Concert Series, Petoskey: $1,000 for community concerts.

9. Challenge Mountain, Boyne City: $5,000 for a multi-use truck.

10. Otsego County Historical Society, Gaylord: $972 for restroom remodeling.

11. Kiersten’s Ride, East Jordan: $5,000 for a suicide prevention conference.

12. Little Traverse Bay Quilters Guild, Harbor Springs: $1,000 for supplies for Quilts of Valor.

13. Raven Hill Discovery Center, East Jordan: $5,000 for energy efficient lighting and heating/cooling improvements.

The People Fund is supported by the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar.

More than $3 million in grants have been awarded since 1999 to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches along the western side of Michigan.

“The average contribution to the People Fund is less than 50 cents per month,” says President/CEO Bill Scott. “It’s one of the easiest ways our members can show their commitment to local communities by rounding their bill to the nearest dollar.”

Great Lakes Energy members can enroll in the People Fund by calling 888-485-2537 or visiting gtlakes.com. All 100 percent of the funds collected are used for grants.

Non-profit organizations in the Great Lakes Energy service area can apply for a grant through the People Fund by calling Great Lakes Energy, 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313.

The next grant application deadline is Oct. 15.

 

Related Articles

Weather

56° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799