Get tickets for 2017 Boyne Booster’s Paint The Town Red

— April 5, 2017

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

The Seventh annual Paint the Town Red fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on April 8 at the Boyne Mountain Resort Civic Center.

 

The fundraiser was created by the Boyne City Booster Foundation to raise money for Boyne City Public Schools and raises over $50,000 each year.

Entertainment for this year’s event will be provided by the band Main Street Soul, a Detroit 10-Piece Motown Band.

The event features a silent auction, live auction, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and open bar.

$60 per ticket available at Ralph Gillett’s office at 106 Water St. in Boyne City. Or, call 582-6421

The event raises money for arts, athletics and academics for Boyne public schools.

Wonski said they were looking for a fundraiser that could help kids receive extra opportunities in their current programs.

“We were looking for a fundraiser that would raise a significant amount of funds for all Boyne City school kids and decided that it was just a fun way to raise funds to bring the community together but also make a significant amount of funds for the kids,” said Boyne City Booster’s Foundation Trustee Cathy Wonski.

Who this fundraiser helps
All proceeds go to Boyne City Public School kids for Arts, Academics, and Athletics
• Wrestling Program
• Pole Vault Mats
• Volleyball Program
• Author Readings
• iPad Support
• Academic Trips
• Band Program
• Drama Department
• Football Program
• Softball & Baseball Programs

Auction items
This year there are over 80 silent auction items, including:
• Gold Pass, Family Splash Pass, Zipline Adventure, and Spa Memberships from Boyne Mountain
• 2 Hours of performance from David Cisco
• A two-day stay at the Mackinac Grand Hotel
• Fishing Trips
• A graduation package – we will set up, plan, decorate, and clean up after your graduation party

Come one, come all
“We encourage anybody in the community to come to the event—any parents but also anybody in the community who just wants to come have a good time and support the Boyne City schools,” Wonski said.
Wonski said the event gets incredible local business support with sponsorships at the Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels with their main sponsor being Boyne Mountain.
“It supports our kids and we raise funds that enable our kids to do special things on top of the regular things the school offers,” she said. “And again it really supports arts, athletics, academics.”

 

