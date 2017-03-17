Gazette tries to cover ‘BC Residents First’ mtg on Boyne Villa housing project

With the current war of words between the President of the United States and various …

With the current war of words between the President of the United States and various media outlets, it might be easy to think the fight over a free press is something new.

But, the struggle to report the news—good, bad, or indifferent—is older than the printing press, and happens everywhere … even in Boyne City.

The most recent concern locally came when Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor attended a meeting for concerned citizens by a group calling itself “BC Residents First.”

“Our office was contacted by phone and by at least two people in person regarding the meeting,” said Faulknor. “We were told that it sounded like an important event, and were asked by one of the attendees to come to the meeting to cover it for the good of the city.”

The Monday Feb. 13 meeting occurred in the Community Room at the Boyne District Library.

The meeting had to do with the Boyne City Housing Commission’s proposed Boyne Villa housing development.

According to Barb Young, the concerned citizen who called the Boyne City Gazette, petitions have been circulated in opposition to the proposed development.