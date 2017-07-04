Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
July 4, 2017 - Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day
July 3, 2017 - #410 Boyne City Gazette July 5
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
Home / Featured / Free / News / Region/State / Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day

Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day

— July 4, 2017

In observance of the Fourth of July, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will fly the American flag from the bridge’s south tower today.

The MBA purchased the 30-foot by 60-foot flag last year prior to Labor Day, but weather at the bridge did not allow its display until this Memorial Day.

“The Authority is proud to honor the flag in this way, and we’re so pleased so many people shared in the experience,” said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney. “Weather at the Straits is unpredictable, but we look forward to future displays that can be enjoyed in person or through social media.”

The MBA intends to display the flag for five holidays each year, weather permitting: Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

The flag is displayed in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, which calls for the flag to be hung vertically over a street, with the union on the east.

Related Articles

Weather

70° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  