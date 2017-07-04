Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day

In observance of the Fourth of July, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will fly the American flag from the bridge’s south tower today.

The MBA purchased the 30-foot by 60-foot flag last year prior to Labor Day, but weather at the bridge did not allow its display until this Memorial Day.

“The Authority is proud to honor the flag in this way, and we’re so pleased so many people shared in the experience,” said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney. “Weather at the Straits is unpredictable, but we look forward to future displays that can be enjoyed in person or through social media.”

The MBA intends to display the flag for five holidays each year, weather permitting: Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

The flag is displayed in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, which calls for the flag to be hung vertically over a street, with the union on the east.