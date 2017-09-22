Forgiving the unforgivable— September 22, 2017
The power of forgiveness will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m.
The program, titled “Forgiving the Unforgivable: A Son Confronts His Mother’s Killer,” features a filmed interview with Louis Barrios, a man who publicly forgave the man who brutally murdered his mother.
“Forgiveness is something you practice the same way you practice tennis or guitar,” says Barrios. “The more you practice it, the better you get at it.”
During the program, Lifetree participants will have the opportunity to tell about times they’ve forgiven others or have been forgiven themselves.
Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Use the Pine St. entrance.
Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.
Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.