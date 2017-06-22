Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2

East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2

— June 22, 2017

The Community of East Jordan is getting ready to display the red, white and blue Buntings and fly the American Flag for the 2017 East Jordan Freedom Festival, June 27 – July 2.

 

The six-day annual event features activities and entertainment for the entire family and for all ages.

Two parades, outdoor movie, free kids games in the park, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Co-ed Grass Volleyball Tournament, three nights of live music including Northern Michigan’s own Derailed on Thursday evening in Memorial Park.

Saturday afternoon you will be treated the sounds of the Sault Ste. Marie Pipe Band and The Acoustic Tribute following the Grand Parade and Saturday night local favorites, Full Circle featuring John Slough, Nick Lilak, Roger Lilak and special guest Joe Trojanek on drums will perform prior to the fantastic fireworks show, shot from a barge and synchronized to music (download the app to hear the music on your mobile device – Great Lakes Fireworks) over the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix.

A Community Block Party on Friday attracts hundreds of people onto Main Street for music with the Northern Nites Band, food, games plus the popular “Button Drawing,” Schmidt Amusements will operate the carnival downtown from Thursday thru Saturday with rides and games for all ages to enjoy.

For a complete schedule of events visit www.eastjordanfreedomfestival.org or phone 231-536-7351.

“Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” celebrate Freedom in East Jordan – June 27 – July 2

 

