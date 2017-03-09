Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Events / Featured / News / E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22

E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22

— March 9, 2017

Plans are falling into place for the Second Annual E-Cubed “Energize, Engage, Enhance East Jordan” event scheduled for Wednesday March 22 at the East Jordan Community Auditorium.

 

The afternoon session will be directed to the 7th thru 12th grade students at East Jordan Public Schools, and the evening presentation will once again include a free community dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Clubs, organizations and festival expo from 6:30 – 7 p.m. and the presentation from 7 – 7:30 p.m. with another half hour following to connect and learn more about our community’s service clubs and festival/event boards.

The Creating Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Committee will be assisted this year by 29 students from the National Honor Society.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the featured speaker for the 2nd Annual E-Cubed event!

Please save the date, share the date and please bring a family member or friend who did not attend last year. Let’s fill up our community auditorium on March 22.

 

 

