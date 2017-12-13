Defense bill signed with provisions for Michigan military businesses, personnel

Peters Provisions in Defense Bill Signed into Law

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump, on Dec. 12, signed …

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump, on Dec. 12, signed into law major defense legislation that includes over a dozen provisions from U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MICHIGAN) supporting Michigan’s growing defense industry and boosting America’s military preparedness.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets Department of Defense (DoD) policy, was passed with bipartisan support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate last month. Peters is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

“America and our allies face an unprecedented wave of new security threats, and our military must be prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing battlefield,” said Senator Peters. “I am proud that Michigan’s servicemembers and manufacturers play such a critical role in our national security, and the bipartisan bill signed into law today will enable our men and women in uniform and the manufacturing industry that supports them to effectively execute their mission.”

Highlights of Senator Peters’ provisions in the NDAA include:

Supporting Michigan’s Military Installations & Small Businesses

Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which hosts A-10 aircrafts in Harrison Township, is currently under consideration to host an F-35 mission. Included in the NDAA is report language clarifying that the U.S. Air Force has the authority to convert Selfridge’s A-10 mission to the F-35 mission and move the existing A-10 aircraft at Selfridge to other bases hosting A-10 missions, increasing their squadron size to 24 aircraft. Currently, A-10s cannot be retired, and this language is intended to bring Selfridge to parity with other bases seeking the F-35 mission. Protecting Michigan Small Businesses from Fraud: The NDAA includes a provision authored by Peters and based on bipartisan legislation Peters introduced earlier this year to help protect small businesses from falling victim to fraud when they register to do business with the federal government. The provision would require small businesses to be notified that free assistance is available for help in bidding on government contracts through federal programs, including Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs). Many business owners are unaware these resources exist and fall victim to scams that mislead them into paying high sums of money for contract procurement assistance that is already available at no-cost. Michigan is home to ten PTACs and over 850,000 small businesses that account for half of the state’s private workforce.

The legislation includes a provision based on the Advancing America’s Missile Defense Act, legislation Peters cosponsored to improve America’s missile defense capabilities and counter threats posed by Iran and North Korea. The provision requires DoD to identify potential sites to host the deployment of up to 104 additional ground-based interceptors. Fort Custer in Augusta, Michigan is under consideration to host a potential ground-based midcourse missile defense site. Supporting Research Conducted at TARDEC in Warren: Peters worked to include an additional $50 million in funding for fuel cell prototyping at the Army’s Tank and Automotive Research Development Center (TARDEC), building on TARDEC’s successful collaboration with General Motors on the ZH2. The bill recognizes TARDEC’s capability for prototyping and experimentation and collaboration with technology developers, users, testers, and the private sector. The bill also includes a requirement for the Army to plan to build a prototype for a new ground combat vehicle.

Bolstering our Military & Supporting our Servicemembers

Peters supported provisions providing additional support to the U.S. Army Stryker vehicle program with upgraded weapons systems, survivability improvements to the vehicle hull, and other mobility and communication improvements. The Stryker is the U.S. Army’s most versatile and deployable combat vehicle, and earlier this year, Peters helped lead a bipartisan letter with Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), calling for funding to complete much-needed upgrades. Peters and Portman previously included an amendment in the FY 2016 NDAA that authorized $371 million in funding to install medium caliber cannons on 81 Stryker vehicles forward deployed in Europe, to support U.S. interests in Eastern Europe and our NATO allies. General Dynamics Land Systems of Sterling Heights is the prime contractor for the Stryker armored vehicle and many Michigan companies serve as suppliers. Supporting Servicemember Mental Health Research: The NDAA includes report language requiring the U.S. Air Force to provide a report on steps taken to address the mental health of pilots that operate Remote Piloted Aircrafts (RPAs) and Airmen supporting RPA operations, particularly those stationed in the U.S. and flying missions with aircraft abroad. The 110 th Attack Wing in Battle Creek, Michigan hosts an RPA mission and Airmen there fly RPAs that are located all over the world. This provision builds on Senator Peters’ Fairness for Veterans amendment, signed into law last year as part of the NDAA FY 2017, which helps veterans with a bad paper discharge resulting from behavior caused by PTSD to petition for an upgrade in discharge status to access mental health treatment and other VA services.

The NDAA includes a provision to require a plan for military training to operate in densely populated environments. Peters has asked military leaders about the impact on potential future military operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in “megacities”, or cities with a population above 10 million. Camp Grayling in Crawford County already hosts military training for urban operations and could play an important role as the military better prepares for these operations. Incorporating New Technologies: The NDAA includes provisions requiring DoD to provide briefings to the Senate Armed Services Committee related to robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence, and also requires DoD to include autonomous systems on the list of eligible technologies for simplified contracting opportunities between DoD and universities.

Strengthening America’s Presence Abroad

Boosting American Support in Eastern Europe: Peters included language directing DoD to provide personnel to the NATO Strategic Communication Center of Excellence (StratCom) in Riga, Latvia. StratCom is a multi-national and NATO-accredited international military organization that works to enhance strategic communication capabilities and help counter Russian propaganda efforts in Eastern Europe. Currently, the United States is not a participating nation. Earlier this year, Peters visited StratCom as part of his visit to Latvia to learn more about NATO activity in the Baltic region and Russian practices aimed at undermining and destabilizing democracies like Latvia. This amendment came about as a result of Peters’ visit. For over 20 years, Michigan’s National Guard has worked jointly with Latvia’s military through the State Partnership Program, participating in joint training and exercises in both Europe and Michigan.

Senator Peters also supported several provisions in the final NDAA, including: