Day of free services; Project Connect March 15

The annual Project Connect day of free services returns from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday March 15 at Odawa Casino.

Project Connect is a day of service for those in need right here in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

If you or someone you know is struggling with financial problems, housing issues, employment challenges or health concerns please join us for a day of free services!