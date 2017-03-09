Day of free services; Project Connect March 15— March 9, 2017
The annual Project Connect day of free services returns from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday March 15 at Odawa Casino.
Project Connect is a day of service for those in need right here in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.
If you or someone you know is struggling with financial problems, housing issues, employment challenges or health concerns please join us for a day of free services!
As Project Connect celebrates 10 years of service to our neighbors in need, this year we are putting special focus on those who have served all of us, our Veterans.
We will feature a Veterans Corner to help our Veterans, their dependents and survivors.
Please encourage the Veterans you know to come to Project Connect where they can meet with Veteran Affairs representatives as well as many other health and human services agencies.
This event will connect individuals with a range of FREE health and human services provided by over 60 local non-profit agencies and other business.
FREE services are available in areas such as: Education & Employment, Food & Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Housing & Finance, Kids & Parenting, Veterans Affairs and other Social Services. Guests can receive gifts of household and personal care items.
While no pre-registration is required, in order to register for assistance, agencies recommend that you bring certain documents especially if you are looking for tax preparation services. For more details or to download a brochure and get information on FREE transportation to and from the event go to www.ProjectConnect231.com.
We believe that by helping people on the road to a more self-sufficient life, we will in turn strengthen our community as a whole.
Volunteers are also needed to help with Project Connect. You can register to help and find more information on United Way’s Volunteer Connections, go to www.CharEmUnitedWay.org and click on the Volunteer link.
Project Connect is a project of the Charlevoix-Emmet Human Services Coordinating Body.