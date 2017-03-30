Coping after suicide explored at Boyne Lifetree Café

How to heal in the wake of a loved one’s suicide will be discussed at …

How to heal in the wake of a loved one’s suicide will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Sunday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Living After a Suicide: Finding Hope After Loved Ones Take Their Own Lives,” explores the difficult aftermath that friends and family experience after a suicide.

“It’s one of those things that if you’ve never had it in your life, you probably don’t think about it,” says Maxine Brandt, a grief outreach coordinator. “You hear about it in the news or read about it, but it doesn’t seem like a real thing.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss how suicide has impacted their own lives.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Please use the Pine Street entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.