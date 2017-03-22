Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 22, 2017 - Boyne Avalanche Preserve update: Phase II donation, mountain bike festival planned
March 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest: Zach Hankins player of the year
March 22, 2017 - Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year
March 22, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights: police kudos, trail extension, budget preview
March 21, 2017 - #395 Boyne City Gazette March 22
March 17, 2017 - Gazette tries to cover ‘BC Residents First’ mtg on Boyne Villa housing project
March 16, 2017 - Boyne City museum, history preservation topic of open house
March 14, 2017 - Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island
March 14, 2017 - Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 14, 2017 - 100-year-old discovery leads to major project at Charlevoix Belvedere Club
March 13, 2017 - #394 Boyne City Gazette March 15
March 9, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Family Fare paczki-eating contest in photos
March 9, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26
March 9, 2017 - Main Street, Catt, daycare ordinance, museum bids top Boyne City Commission meeting
March 9, 2017 - Day of free services; Project Connect March 15
March 9, 2017 - E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22
March 9, 2017 - Charlevoix bridge closures begin March 27
March 7, 2017 - Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum
Home / Events / Featured / Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year

Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year

— March 22, 2017

By Benjamin J. Gohs & Chris Faulknor

Cinda Shumaker, a fourth-grade teacher at Concord Academy Boyne, of Boyne City, is one of 25 semifinalists nominated for the 2017 Michigan Charter School Teacher of the Year award.

 

Shumaker’s nomination was one of nearly a thousand to the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), the state charter school association, from a field of more than 10,000 charter school teachers.

“I felt very honored to be nominated,” said Shumaker, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher for 15 years, and has had her own classroom for five years. “I’d like to thank my school and fellow teachers. We are such a family. I would like to share the nomination with all of them.”

She added, “Everyone works so hard at Concord Academy Boyne.”

The announcement of both teacher of the year and administrator of the year semifinalists was made March 16.

The process will now intensify, as judges further review each teacher and administrator.

During the week of March 27, the five finalists for each award will be announced in a live video on MAPSA’s Facebook page.

Those educators will be invited to Lansing to be honored and will be featured in videos on MAPSA’s Facebook page.

The overall winners of each award—the 2017 Michigan Charter School Teacher and Administrator of the Year—will be announced during National Charter Schools Week in early May.

Shumaker said her biggest reward is the job itself.

“I love everything about teaching, honestly, but the relationships with the kids is probably my most favorite thing,” she said. “To watch them struggle and grow, and to see the change in a child is very gratifying.”

 

Related Articles

Weather

20° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799