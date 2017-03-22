Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year

By Benjamin J. Gohs & Chris Faulknor

Cinda Shumaker, a fourth-grade teacher at Concord Academy Boyne, of Boyne City, is one of 25 semifinalists nominated for the 2017 Michigan Charter School Teacher of the Year award.

Shumaker’s nomination was one of nearly a thousand to the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), the state charter school association, from a field of more than 10,000 charter school teachers.

“I felt very honored to be nominated,” said Shumaker, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher for 15 years, and has had her own classroom for five years. “I’d like to thank my school and fellow teachers. We are such a family. I would like to share the nomination with all of them.”

She added, “Everyone works so hard at Concord Academy Boyne.”

The announcement of both teacher of the year and administrator of the year semifinalists was made March 16.

The process will now intensify, as judges further review each teacher and administrator.

During the week of March 27, the five finalists for each award will be announced in a live video on MAPSA’s Facebook page.

Those educators will be invited to Lansing to be honored and will be featured in videos on MAPSA’s Facebook page.

The overall winners of each award—the 2017 Michigan Charter School Teacher and Administrator of the Year—will be announced during National Charter Schools Week in early May.

Shumaker said her biggest reward is the job itself.

“I love everything about teaching, honestly, but the relationships with the kids is probably my most favorite thing,” she said. “To watch them struggle and grow, and to see the change in a child is very gratifying.”