Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems

Concord Academy Boyne teacher Cinda Shumaker has shared poems from her fourth-graders who have been …

Concord Academy Boyne teacher Cinda Shumaker has shared poems from her fourth-graders who have been studying poetry.

“We have been focusing on the differences between poetry and other forms of writing/reading, poetry’s rhythm, or lack of, personal interpretations of poems, and what message or imagery the author is trying to convey,” Said Shumaker. “Next, we used the book Love That Dog as a mentor text for writing our own.”

The main character in the book, a boy whohates poetry, writes poems back and forth to his teacher. She, too, has read mentor poems to her classroom from Robert Frost, Walter Dean Myers, and Valerie Worth, to name just a few.

“Then, we use their poems as examples to create our own, imitating something from their work: the rhythm, a phrase, a repeating pattern, an idea, an image, to write our own,” said Shumaker. “The works we have sent you (below) are based around a poem from the book ‘Street Music,’ written by Arnold Adoff. See if you can imagine where each child lives, according to their street music.”

My Country Street Music

by Adam J Frye

As I sit on top of

my hill I see

my dad

walks on the

Crunchy

Hard

Ground

After a while

I hear birds singing

Tweet

Tweet

Tweet

As I sit a while longer

I hear the wind

Swoosh

Swoosh,

Swoosh

Leaves flutter to the ground

I also hear

the BAM of the hammer

Bam!

Bam!

Bam!

While I walk

down the sleep hill

I go inside

I see the soft, black cat

I touch it

vibrations slide up my arm

I hear a soft

purr, purr, purr

I go to my bedroom

cover up

dad whispers …

“Good night”

City Street Music

By Annabell Hamilton

My street

is toward

the middle of the city

I don’t like it

there’s not much

to do

All I get to do

Is listen to cars

r-a-c-i-n-g

by

and hear the Sway

of the

TRE

E

S

It’s quite boring

living in the city,

for I only see

trees

and regular

daily

activities

“Oh”

how much I want to live

OUT

in the country

the

C

O

U

N

T

R

Y

Lake Grove Road’s Music

by Brynn E. Leist

This road:

The everyday noises

Wavy grass

Making sounds

Swish, swish, swish

People mowing their lawns

Rrrrrrvvvvvv, rrrrrrrrvvvvvv, rrrrrrrrvvvvvv

Taking pictures

Click! Click! Click!

My big brother driving his 4-wheeler

Rumble, Rumble

Neighbors walking their dogs

Scratch, scratch, scratch

writing juicy stories

Scribble, scrabble, scribble, scrabble

People getting in the car

Driving to the beach

watching the sun sit on a cloud

watching,

protecting the horizon’s body of …

water.

Is

by Eli DePeel

Boom!

The sound of cannon

FIRE!

Well, look over there

I see a hare

but,

But, is it alive?

In

in the road there

Hey!

Hey, is that my

Frog!

Vroom!

The sounds of a

Car

Is that Malichi?

NO

That is our cat

He,

He is dead

Noooooooooooooooo!

Pout

That was our nicest cat

No

This is just a dream

Yes

It really is

Our,

Our other cat

YES.

My Street Music

by Isabel S. Lowe

The woods:

sway

The trees

The branches CrAcK under foot

The birds tweet tweet they’re magical song

The crickets jump in the grass

The bee’s buzzzzzzzzzzzzz

The moss CrUnChEs under me

The road:

The cars R u s h by

The clink of the hammer

The dog a-BARK!

BARK

BARKING

The beeeeeeeeeeeeeeep of a truck

The horses across the street

My house:

A lonely house

Children playing happily

All the sounds going in & out

Of my head

And as the trees sway I hear the scratch-a-scratch

Of my pencil against

B L A N K piece of paper

As words swirl around my head

Waiting to

BURST

OUT

ONTO

THE

PAGE

And make a story

The darkness like a blanket covers the woods

The air chilled

Time for bed

The world dark ready to welcome the next day

Laden with UPS and downs

To welcome every thing

Street music

My street music

My Street Music

by Jacob Katz

My street music

is kind of

quite

I can see birds

fly

over

my house

deer and turkey

come to eat

corn

carrots

birds

will come

eat seeds,

sometimes

rest

… my street music

Horton Bay Street Music

by Jamie Ploe

My street is not

loud or exiting

I live on the countryside

I don’t here

Clash!

BOOM!

Bang!

My street is by a

rich

golden

field

the grass

S

W

A

Y

I

N

G

side-to-side

The dried out

golden

hay bales

sitting

all alone

in the field

as the tractor

rumbles

chugs

struggles to pick

them up

Cars

don’t pass by often

as I sit on the porch

soaking in all of the sunday

Do your chores

I remember mom

telling me

Chirp

Chirp

Chirping

The chicks with there

silkie feathers

in the warm light

of the sun

Soft wind seeps

through the crack

I could feel it

on my back

Scraping the barn floor

I make sure

all of the animals

are fed

I sit on the swing

as it creaks

back-and-forth

back-and-forth

in the country

my street music.

The Daytime Music

By Kory Vallad

This city:

the

daytime

noises

s-c-r-e-e-c-h

from the cars

bell

by

grinding the rusty metal:

rumbling from the remaining

metal and kids banging on

the equipment and crickets

clicking

VOCABULARIES

Of

Revving

Buzzing

Chirping

crying children – wining:

as planes

wine

overhead

a

trumpet of Do! Do!! Do!!! Do!!!! Do!!!!

assaulting my ears

with

the

daytime

music of

this city

My Street Music

by Logan Lucas

I live in the country

one side woods

the other side

Lake

Dad calls …

“Boat ride!”

VROOM!!!

SPLASH!

Mom calls

“Jet ski ride!”

BUU, BUU, BUUBUU

have fun,

but, be careful!

Things …

I listen to

when I’m at

the garage

Ruff!

Bark!

Squeak-squeak!

Boing, boing …

SLAM DUNK!!!

My Street Music

by Madelynn O’Kelley

My street is a little loud

at some points of my life

memories of loud noises …

as lawn mowers clean

too. Tractors drrrrrr

as cars whoosh

my protector dog barks

ducks are quacking loudly

kids screaming loudly

dad’s walking through grass

It crackles

the leaves in my yard

crackles

under my feet

time to come inside

mom says loudly

eating dinner

time to go to bed

dad says

parents tucking us up

kissing good night

I say

good night

my sister says

good night

listening to my sound machine

on rain forest

waiting for the next day to come

my street music

Neighborhood Noises

by Mason Vadnais

This neighborhood:

the every 5 minutes

a car drives by

kind of neighborhood

My neighbor

Mrs. Sterling

waves at me,

angry dad yells

at his 5 year old

and 3 year old

What did they do?

Kids happily scream

and laugh

a hammer

BEATS UP

a poor nail

Birds

chirp and

tweet

a stranger

bikes by

As cats R U N

by

a mob of

kids stomp

run

and trip

outside

My friends

sprint by as fast

as they can

This neighborhood …

My neighborhood

My Country Music

by Rider Peck

This country

my country:

the always

noise

rumbling down

from the trees

up high:

birds chirping

four wheelers

roaring

dogs barking

Country

in all

v o c a b u l a r i e s

of

chirp

bark

roar

As planes

overhead

whoosh by

when a

construction

crew with

saws and

Blades

assault

my ears!

As my

Dad said

“Good night.”

my country

said “Good night.”

too…

Neighborhood

Street Music

by Ryan Chapp

The street I step

foot on

brings noise

of thought

shot by winds

notes cars

are

humming

by

chirps and tweets

dim by seconds

while barks of

dog’s conversation

multiply by minutes

whirr

tap-tap-tap

click clack

speaks of jogging people

and bicycles coming forward

swoosh and swish

winds crawling through

little spaces in trees

some points

you can hear

the waters slapping the beach

you can hear laughter of kids

ending and creating

new adventures

minds are experiencing

and learning new things

I will remember these things

as they change the world

in various ways

and becomes more

generations

this place is nice

no

this place is

beautiful

Quiet Road

by Skylar Giem

This road:

the

always

quiet

rarely

hearing a noise

from

up

the

road:

down

the

street

rarely cars passing by

and bikes passing through

rarely noise

zzzzz

whoop, whoop

—whoosh—

rare noise combination

as planes roar

an orchestra

of silence and listening

with my ears

with

the

quietness

of this road:

Silent road

My Street Music

by Sophia Ploe

This town:

the always sounds of

bees buzzing to the hive,

as birds tweet in the nest.

Dogs

BARK-

BARK-

BARKING

Tsh, the sound of

my scooter as it hits bumps

Bddddd!

the sound of my brother

in his stroller,

roaring of the engine

when mom

starts the car,

as kids laugh and giggle.

WOOSH!

the sound of the eagle

dropping by to say

HI!

“GET INSIDE!”

Mom yells

“I love you,”

Dad whispers

My street music …