Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems— June 7, 2017
Concord Academy Boyne teacher Cinda Shumaker has shared poems from her fourth-graders who have been studying poetry.
“We have been focusing on the differences between poetry and other forms of writing/reading, poetry’s rhythm, or lack of, personal interpretations of poems, and what message or imagery the author is trying to convey,” Said Shumaker. “Next, we used the book Love That Dog as a mentor text for writing our own.”
The main character in the book, a boy whohates poetry, writes poems back and forth to his teacher. She, too, has read mentor poems to her classroom from Robert Frost, Walter Dean Myers, and Valerie Worth, to name just a few.
“Then, we use their poems as examples to create our own, imitating something from their work: the rhythm, a phrase, a repeating pattern, an idea, an image, to write our own,” said Shumaker. “The works we have sent you (below) are based around a poem from the book ‘Street Music,’ written by Arnold Adoff. See if you can imagine where each child lives, according to their street music.”
My Country Street Music
by Adam J Frye
As I sit on top of
my hill I see
my dad
walks on the
Crunchy
Hard
Ground
After a while
I hear birds singing
Tweet
Tweet
Tweet
As I sit a while longer
I hear the wind
Swoosh
Swoosh,
Swoosh
Leaves flutter to the ground
I also hear
the BAM of the hammer
Bam!
Bam!
Bam!
While I walk
down the sleep hill
I go inside
I see the soft, black cat
I touch it
vibrations slide up my arm
I hear a soft
purr, purr, purr
I go to my bedroom
cover up
dad whispers …
“Good night”
City Street Music
By Annabell Hamilton
My street
is toward
the middle of the city
I don’t like it
there’s not much
to do
All I get to do
Is listen to cars
r-a-c-i-n-g
by
and hear the Sway
of the
TRE
E
S
It’s quite boring
living in the city,
for I only see
trees
and regular
daily
activities
“Oh”
how much I want to live
OUT
in the country
the
C
O
U
N
T
R
Y
Lake Grove Road’s Music
by Brynn E. Leist
This road:
The everyday noises
Wavy grass
Making sounds
Swish, swish, swish
People mowing their lawns
Rrrrrrvvvvvv, rrrrrrrrvvvvvv, rrrrrrrrvvvvvv
Taking pictures
Click! Click! Click!
My big brother driving his 4-wheeler
Rumble, Rumble
Neighbors walking their dogs
Scratch, scratch, scratch
writing juicy stories
Scribble, scrabble, scribble, scrabble
People getting in the car
Driving to the beach
watching the sun sit on a cloud
watching,
protecting the horizon’s body of …
water.
Is
by Eli DePeel
Boom!
The sound of cannon
FIRE!
Well, look over there
I see a hare
but,
But, is it alive?
In
in the road there
Hey!
Hey, is that my
Frog!
Vroom!
The sounds of a
Car
Is that Malichi?
NO
That is our cat
He,
He is dead
Noooooooooooooooo!
Pout
That was our nicest cat
No
This is just a dream
Yes
It really is
Our,
Our other cat
YES.
My Street Music
by Isabel S. Lowe
The woods:
sway
The trees
The branches CrAcK under foot
The birds tweet tweet they’re magical song
The crickets jump in the grass
The bee’s buzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The moss CrUnChEs under me
The road:
The cars R u s h by
The clink of the hammer
The dog a-BARK!
BARK
BARKING
The beeeeeeeeeeeeeeep of a truck
The horses across the street
My house:
A lonely house
Children playing happily
All the sounds going in & out
Of my head
And as the trees sway I hear the scratch-a-scratch
Of my pencil against
B L A N K piece of paper
As words swirl around my head
Waiting to
BURST
OUT
ONTO
THE
PAGE
And make a story
The darkness like a blanket covers the woods
The air chilled
Time for bed
The world dark ready to welcome the next day
Laden with UPS and downs
To welcome every thing
Street music
My street music
My Street Music
by Jacob Katz
My street music
is kind of
quite
I can see birds
fly
over
my house
deer and turkey
come to eat
corn
carrots
birds
will come
eat seeds,
sometimes
rest
… my street music
Horton Bay Street Music
by Jamie Ploe
My street is not
loud or exiting
I live on the countryside
I don’t here
Clash!
BOOM!
Bang!
My street is by a
rich
golden
field
the grass
S
W
A
Y
I
N
G
side-to-side
The dried out
golden
hay bales
sitting
all alone
in the field
as the tractor
rumbles
chugs
struggles to pick
them up
Cars
don’t pass by often
as I sit on the porch
soaking in all of the sunday
Do your chores
I remember mom
telling me
Chirp
Chirp
Chirping
The chicks with there
silkie feathers
in the warm light
of the sun
Soft wind seeps
through the crack
I could feel it
on my back
Scraping the barn floor
I make sure
all of the animals
are fed
I sit on the swing
as it creaks
back-and-forth
back-and-forth
in the country
my street music.
The Daytime Music
By Kory Vallad
This city:
the
daytime
noises
s-c-r-e-e-c-h
from the cars
bell
by
grinding the rusty metal:
rumbling from the remaining
metal and kids banging on
the equipment and crickets
clicking
VOCABULARIES
Of
Revving
Buzzing
Chirping
crying children – wining:
as planes
wine
overhead
a
trumpet of Do! Do!! Do!!! Do!!!! Do!!!!
assaulting my ears
with
the
daytime
music of
this city
My Street Music
by Logan Lucas
I live in the country
one side woods
the other side
Lake
Dad calls …
“Boat ride!”
VROOM!!!
SPLASH!
Mom calls
“Jet ski ride!”
BUU, BUU, BUUBUU
have fun,
but, be careful!
Things …
I listen to
when I’m at
the garage
Ruff!
Bark!
Squeak-squeak!
Boing, boing …
SLAM DUNK!!!
My Street Music
by Madelynn O’Kelley
My street is a little loud
at some points of my life
memories of loud noises …
as lawn mowers clean
too. Tractors drrrrrr
as cars whoosh
my protector dog barks
ducks are quacking loudly
kids screaming loudly
dad’s walking through grass
It crackles
the leaves in my yard
crackles
under my feet
time to come inside
mom says loudly
eating dinner
time to go to bed
dad says
parents tucking us up
kissing good night
I say
good night
my sister says
good night
listening to my sound machine
on rain forest
waiting for the next day to come
my street music
Neighborhood Noises
by Mason Vadnais
This neighborhood:
the every 5 minutes
a car drives by
kind of neighborhood
My neighbor
Mrs. Sterling
waves at me,
angry dad yells
at his 5 year old
and 3 year old
What did they do?
Kids happily scream
and laugh
a hammer
BEATS UP
a poor nail
Birds
chirp and
tweet
a stranger
bikes by
As cats R U N
by
a mob of
kids stomp
run
and trip
outside
My friends
sprint by as fast
as they can
This neighborhood …
My neighborhood
My Country Music
by Rider Peck
This country
my country:
the always
noise
rumbling down
from the trees
up high:
birds chirping
four wheelers
roaring
dogs barking
Country
in all
v o c a b u l a r i e s
of
chirp
bark
roar
As planes
overhead
whoosh by
when a
construction
crew with
saws and
Blades
assault
my ears!
As my
Dad said
“Good night.”
my country
said “Good night.”
too…
Neighborhood
Street Music
by Ryan Chapp
The street I step
foot on
brings noise
of thought
shot by winds
notes cars
are
humming
by
chirps and tweets
dim by seconds
while barks of
dog’s conversation
multiply by minutes
whirr
tap-tap-tap
click clack
speaks of jogging people
and bicycles coming forward
swoosh and swish
winds crawling through
little spaces in trees
some points
you can hear
the waters slapping the beach
you can hear laughter of kids
ending and creating
new adventures
minds are experiencing
and learning new things
I will remember these things
as they change the world
in various ways
and becomes more
generations
this place is nice
no
this place is
beautiful
Quiet Road
by Skylar Giem
This road:
the
always
quiet
rarely
hearing a noise
from
up
the
road:
down
the
street
rarely cars passing by
and bikes passing through
rarely noise
zzzzz
whoop, whoop
—whoosh—
rare noise combination
as planes roar
an orchestra
of silence and listening
with my ears
with
the
quietness
of this road:
Silent road
My Street Music
by Sophia Ploe
This town:
the always sounds of
bees buzzing to the hive,
as birds tweet in the nest.
Dogs
BARK-
BARK-
BARKING
Tsh, the sound of
my scooter as it hits bumps
Bddddd!
the sound of my brother
in his stroller,
roaring of the engine
when mom
starts the car,
as kids laugh and giggle.
WOOSH!
the sound of the eagle
dropping by to say
HI!
“GET INSIDE!”
Mom yells
“I love you,”
Dad whispers
My street music …