Concerned developer, capital plan, postponed housing pitch at Boyne planning meeting

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Boyne planners viewed the new capital improvement plan, postponed a housing commission review, and heard comments from a concerned developer at last week’s meeting.

Following are the highlights of the Monday Feb. 20 regular Boyne City Planning Commission meeting.

Ted Macksey rezone

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Boyne City developer Ted Macksey updated the commission on his request to have two plots of adjoining land at 600 Jefferson St. in Boyne City, totaling 30 acres, conditionally rezoned for a possible multi-family housing project.

“I’ve been told that I need to make this commission feel comfortable and make the city commission feel comfortable with my development plan,” Macksey said. “And that plan has morphed into many different things.”

He added, “You guys gotta make me feel comfortable moving forward with this project in your community and you have to entice me, each and every one of you, to look at the big picture and not stare at the hole in the doughnut.”

Macksey said he is concerned that there has been a lot of talk around town and that he has been “bunched in with subsidized housing.”

“I’m gonna ask each and every one of you your goals and how you’re going to entice me to stay and develop in your community,” he said. “Because you’re asking me to do that, and I basically want the same respect and asking you guys to look at the big picture and what this is gonna bring to this community that is gonna be dying for revenue to bring into this town—new revenue, new tax dollars.”

No action was taken by the commission as none was required.

Boyne Villa review postponed

According to a Feb. 15 e-mail from Boyne City Housing Commission Executive Director Jane MacKenzie to Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson, “Due to recent developments, the Boyne City Housing Commission is requesting to withdraw the Boyne Villa development from the Feb. 20 planning commission agenda. We hope to meet with the planning commission in March or April.”

The matter was tabled by a unanimous vote, 8-0

Capital Improvement Plan

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson presented the 2017 to 2022 Boyne City Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which is required by the Michigan Planning Enabling Act.

According to McPherson, “While the planning commission is not responsible for the development of the CIP, the enabling act does provide authority to the planning commission for review and recommendation of the CIP.”

From the CIP, “The Capital Improvement Program is a six-year schedule of proposed major capital projects, cost estimates and financing methods…. The Capital Improvements Program establishes the city’s blueprint for investment in its capital infrastructure. This document is used as a tool to help ensure that the city’s long- and short-term capital investments are made in the context of careful consideration of the city’s needs as well as the resources available to fund all projects.”

Proposed projects and or capital purchases in 2017 could include new air compressor and air bottle filling station equipment for the fire department for $50,000; park improvements with paving, curb, drainage and burying utilities at Veterans Park estimated at $100,000; street and sidewalk work at $200,000, replace a police vehicle for $32,000, renovate and upgrade Veterans Park pavilion for $750,000, new trail construction with a trailhead at the airport and a multi-use trail from the airport to the city limits connecting from Boyne City to Boyne Falls could cost $780,000; upgrade the sewer line to Boyne Mountain at a cost of $399,000, and remodel and refurbish river-mouth bathrooms in Veterans Park for $50,000.

Funding for much of the aforementioned proposed costs will come from grants and other non-taxpayer sources.

CIP funding primarily comes from the city’s general fund, enterprise funds and special revenue funds. But, outside sources of revenue offer significant contributions.

“Several of these have been completed or in the process, mainly the city hall project which is ongoing, we completed the Safe Routes to School project, we completed the trail to Young State Park, some roadwork was done—mostly on Lake Street—as part of the annual maintenance project,” McPherson said.

2018 Capital Improvements

$50,000 – Streets and sidewalks

$75,000 – Rotary Park work

$85,000 – Major street preventative maintenance

$800,000 – Total reconstruction of street and underground infrastructure on Silver Street from Lynn to Charlevoix streets

$130,000 – New cab chassis sander plow to replace a truck

$32,000 – Replace a police vehicle

$28,000 – Two new cardiac monitors

$149,244 – Replace 19 air packs

2019 Capital Improvements

$130,000 – Pave parking lot and install mid-slope boardwalk at Avalanche Park

$50,000 – Replace sidewalk in poor condition as identified

$90,000 – Crush and shape streets as identified

$355,000 – Mill and fill North Lake from State to West Michigan streets

$180,000 – Three new yard loaders

$28,000 – New ¾ ton pickup plow to replace a truck

$32,000 – New police interceptor

2020 Capital Improvements

$60,000 – New ball diamond at Rotary Park

$30,000 – Replace sidewalks in poor condition as identified

$80,000 – Crush and shape streets as identified

$555,000 – Reconstruct Cedar Street and underground utilities from Lake to Pleasant

2021 Capital Improvements

$60,000 – Repair and renovate Old City Park Gazebo

$30,000 – Replace sidewalks as needed

$90,000 – Crush and shape local streets as needed

$90,000 – Crush and shape major streets as needed

$140,000 – Trackless mower/blower

$250,000 – Replace vactor truck

$40,000 – Clean and epoxy tank piping

2022 Capital Improvements

$500,000 – Reconstruct Lincoln Street

$530,000 – Reconstruct Terrace from Second to Pleasant

$100,000 – Crush and shape local streets as needed

$100,000 – Crush and shape major streets as needed

$100,000 – Renovate Peninsula Beach bathrooms

$20,000 – New dump truck

$100,000 – 12,500 gallon pumper truck for fire department

No board action was taken as none was needed.

Recreation Plan amendment

As a matter of housekeeping, the city’s five-year recreation plan had to be amended to include harbors per new Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan Waterways Commission regulations.

Public hearings were held on the matter on Jan. 5 and 16, and Feb. 6.

The amendment was unanimously approved, 8-0