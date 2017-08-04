Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Community makes Northern Michigan hospice gardens thrive

— August 4, 2017

The gardens at Hiland Cottage of VitalCare Hospice of Little Traverse Bay (HOLTB) are thriving thanks to community contributions and collaborations.

Volunteers at HOLTB, including students from the Harbor Springs High School National Honor Society Hospiteen program, have contributed more than 175 hours so far this year planting shrubs and flowers, weeding, and maintaining the gardens.

Petoskey Rotary Club charities and Sturgeon River Pottery supported the installation of new bird houses outside of the seven private patient rooms at Hiland Cottage.

Each year, Hiland Cottage provides compassionate end-of-life care for approximately 130 individuals.

The recent improvements to the gardens enhance the Hiland Cottage’s soothing environment and provides comfort to hospice patients and their families.

For information on services available at McLaren Northern Michigan, please call (800) 248-6777 or visit northernhealth.org.

