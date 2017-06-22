Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree

How pets interact and communicate with humans will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, …

How pets interact and communicate with humans will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The program—titled “What’s Your Pet Trying to Tell You?”—features a filmed interview with Alexa Boyes, a professional animal communicator.

“For me, I try to be the voice of the animal and I try and repeat what I hear as nicely as I can,” says Boyes. “Sometimes what animals have to say is not what people want to hear.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will have an opportunity to share experiences in which an animal has tried to communicate with them.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St.

Please use the Pine Street entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse by calling 582-7983 or email her at Lifetree@fpboyne.org.