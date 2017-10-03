Coffee with Boyne schools super’ Pat Little— October 3, 2017
Meet with Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little from 8-9 a.m. the first Friday …
Meet with Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little from 8-9 a.m. the first Friday of the month for casual conversation about the school topic of your choice.
Stop in for a quick cup or stay for the entire hour.
These chat sessions will be held at different locations around the community throughout the year.
The Oct. 6 superintendent coffee talk will be held at the Boyne City Bakery, 110 South Lake St.
