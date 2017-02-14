Chocolate-Covered Boyne photos

The Boyne Main Street program and Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual Chocolate-Covered …

The Boyne Main Street program and Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual Chocolate-Covered Boyne event on Friday and Saturday Feb. 10 and 11. Here are some pictures from the big chocolate treat contest held Saturday at Fustini’s of Boyne City.

The photos show Russell Yardley of Boyne Country Provisions & Wine Emporium as he proudly displays his plaque and trophy after winning the annual Chocolate-Covered Boyne dessert contest.

Also pictured are John and Mary Gergel during the dessert-tasting portion of the event.

And, pictured individually, are Wes and Donna Dilworth.

Photos by Chris Faulknor