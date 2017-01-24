Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Charlevoix's state Rep. Cole town hall meetings

Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings

— January 24, 2017

State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, invites residents of Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Montmorency and Oscoda counties to attend one of the town hall tour stops.

 

“It is imperative that I demonstrate transparency and accountability in my office for the residents that I represent,” said Rep. Cole. “The local town hall events offer an opportunity for residents to get a glimpse into my first term as your state representative.”

He added, “I will also elaborate on what I can do for you, your family and your local community while serving my next term in Lansing.”
The schedule for the town hall tour is as follows:

LEWISTON
Monday, Jan. 30
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Lewiston Library
2851 Kneeland St. in Lewiston

HILLMAN
Monday, Jan. 30
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Patchwood Plaza
14797 State St. in Hillman

CHARLEVOIX
Friday, Feb. 3
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Charlevoix Public Library
220 West Clinton St. in Charlevoix
BOYNE CITY
Friday, Feb. 3
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Boyne Area Senior Center
411 E. Division St. in Boyne City

FAIRVIEW
Monday, Feb. 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Comins Township Hall
1651 N. Abbe Road in Fairview

MIO
Monday, Feb. 6
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Oscoda County Library
430 W. Eighth St. in Mio

BELLAIRE
Friday, Feb. 10
9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Bellaire Area Seniors
114 Maple St. in Bellaire

Those unable to attend the town hall meetings may contact Rep. Cole by email at TristonCole@house.mi.gov or by calling 1-(855)-DIST-105

.

