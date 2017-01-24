Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings— January 24, 2017
State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, invites residents of Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Montmorency and Oscoda counties to attend one of the town hall tour stops.
“It is imperative that I demonstrate transparency and accountability in my office for the residents that I represent,” said Rep. Cole. “The local town hall events offer an opportunity for residents to get a glimpse into my first term as your state representative.”
He added, “I will also elaborate on what I can do for you, your family and your local community while serving my next term in Lansing.”
The schedule for the town hall tour is as follows:
LEWISTON
Monday, Jan. 30
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Lewiston Library
2851 Kneeland St. in Lewiston
HILLMAN
Monday, Jan. 30
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Patchwood Plaza
14797 State St. in Hillman
CHARLEVOIX
Friday, Feb. 3
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Charlevoix Public Library
220 West Clinton St. in Charlevoix
BOYNE CITY
Friday, Feb. 3
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Boyne Area Senior Center
411 E. Division St. in Boyne City
FAIRVIEW
Monday, Feb. 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Comins Township Hall
1651 N. Abbe Road in Fairview
MIO
Monday, Feb. 6
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Oscoda County Library
430 W. Eighth St. in Mio
BELLAIRE
Friday, Feb. 10
9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Bellaire Area Seniors
114 Maple St. in Bellaire
Those unable to attend the town hall meetings may contact Rep. Cole by email at TristonCole@house.mi.gov or by calling 1-(855)-DIST-105
.