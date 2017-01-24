Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings

State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, invites residents of Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Montmorency and Oscoda counties …

State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, invites residents of Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Montmorency and Oscoda counties to attend one of the town hall tour stops.

“It is imperative that I demonstrate transparency and accountability in my office for the residents that I represent,” said Rep. Cole. “The local town hall events offer an opportunity for residents to get a glimpse into my first term as your state representative.”

He added, “I will also elaborate on what I can do for you, your family and your local community while serving my next term in Lansing.”

The schedule for the town hall tour is as follows:

LEWISTON

Monday, Jan. 30

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Lewiston Library

2851 Kneeland St. in Lewiston

HILLMAN

Monday, Jan. 30

1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Patchwood Plaza

14797 State St. in Hillman

CHARLEVOIX

Friday, Feb. 3

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Charlevoix Public Library

220 West Clinton St. in Charlevoix

BOYNE CITY

Friday, Feb. 3

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Boyne Area Senior Center

411 E. Division St. in Boyne City

FAIRVIEW

Monday, Feb. 6

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Comins Township Hall

1651 N. Abbe Road in Fairview

MIO

Monday, Feb. 6

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oscoda County Library

430 W. Eighth St. in Mio

BELLAIRE

Friday, Feb. 10

9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Bellaire Area Seniors

114 Maple St. in Bellaire

Those unable to attend the town hall meetings may contact Rep. Cole by email at TristonCole@house.mi.gov or by calling 1-(855)-DIST-105