Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on senate office building sale, pain pill Rx, WWI Centennial commission, police sex with prostitutes

A look at how your Michigan legislators 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole voted on numerous bills in recent weeks.

The House and Senate are adjourned until July 12 (at the earliest). There will be no Roll Call Report next week (July 7).

The Roll Call Report will resume July 14.

• House Bill 4759, Sell Senate’s former office building in Lansing: Passed 26 to 9 in the SenateTo sell the former state Senate office building in Lansing for fair market value. Last year the Senate moved into a new building acquired through a lease-purchase agreement that reportedly will cost taxpayers more than $134 million over 30 years.37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4759, Sell Senate’s former office building in Lansing: Passed 107 to 0 in the HouseThe House vote on the bill described above.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• Senate Bill 274, Restrict opioid prescription quantities: Passed 36 to 1 in the SenateTo restrict the amount of opioid pain pills a doctor may prescribe to a seven day supply for acute conditions and 30 days for chronic ones.37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 270, Require bona fide prescriber-patient relationship” for opioid prescription: Passed 37 to 0 in the SenateTo require a doctor have a “bona fide prescriber-patient relationship” before prescribing opioid and other painkillers that are subject to abuse.37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4559, Let beer and wine cartel members hold tastings for staff: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate – To permit the handful of members in the state-protected beer and wine wholesale and distribution cartel to hold educational product sampling sessions for employees.37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 160, License Polaris “Slingshot” type vehicles as a motorcycle: Passed 68 to 39 in the House – to revise the regulations on motorcycles in the state vehicle code so they also apply to “autocycles,” in particular to three wheeled vehicles like the Polaris “Slingshot.” Under current law vehicles like this happen to fit a particular definition requiring they be enclosed and have other car-like features such as windshields and wipers 105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• Senate Bill 248, Create World War I centennial commission: Passed 105 to 2 in the HouseTo create a state World War I centennial commission that would plan and encourage activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I. Also called The Great War, WWI was the first fully “industrialized” war. It began in August of 1914 and ended on November 11, 1918; the United States entered in April 1917. The Senate approved the bill unanimously in April.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4355, Ban police sex with prostitutes: Passed 93 to 14 in the House – To repeal an exemption that allows police to have sex with a prostitute as part of an investigation.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4584, Mandate giving spina bifida information to new parents: Passed 64 to 43 in the House – To mandate that a physician or other medical provider give an expecting mother or new parent specified information about spina bifida if this is detected in a fetus or newborn. Opponents were concerned that these tests produce a large number of false-positive results.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• Senate Bill 245, Repeal switchblade ban: Passed 106 to 1 in the House – To repeal the state law against owning, selling or possessing a switchblade knife. Reportedly the ban is outdated and unevenly enforced.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4170, Authorize more comprehensive “Do Not Resuscitate” type forms: Passed 106 to 1 in the House – To authorize a process for creating a standardized form for individuals to express their wishes regarding medical treatment and end of life care, which is called Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment (POST). This would be like the current Do Not Resuscitate form but with more details.105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

MichiganVotes.org

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting