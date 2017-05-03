Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
May 3, 2017 - Historic Boyne Theater plan revealed
May 3, 2017 - Five vie for three Boyne City Commission seats
May 3, 2017 - Help Relay for Life; meeting May 10 at Boyne Eagles
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerks and courts filings
May 3, 2017 - Obituary: Betty Lou Pettis March 26, 1932 – April 23, 2017
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
May 1, 2017 - #401 Boyne City Gazette May 1
April 26, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne high school students learn interview skills
April 26, 2017 - Boyne theater plans revealed at April 29 humane society auction, history preservation observance
April 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on switchblade law, scooters, school debt payment, property transfer tax
April 26, 2017 - Taking stock on the Boyne City Gazette 400th newspaper
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City community cleanup Saturday May 6
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City 2017-2018 municipal budget notice
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City grad Tim Wellert heads eastern operations for int’l engineering firm
April 26, 2017 - Boyne high school hosts industrial arts competition
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Open Space park could cost locals $1.7 million
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Little League to celebrate 60 years with parade, opening day fun
April 24, 2017 - #400 Boyne City Gazette April 26
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
Home / Featured / News / Region/State / Charlevoix's state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more

Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more

— May 3, 2017

How your Michigan legislators for Charlevoix County, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole, voted on bills recently.

 

• Senate Bill 275, Ban police sex with prostitutes: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate
To repeal an exemption that allows police to have sex with a prostitute as part of an investigation.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 178, Authorize professional sports teams specialty plates: Passed 33 to 3 in the Senate
To authorize a specialty license plate for professional sports teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers and the Michigan International Speedway.
Proceeds from the sale of the plates would go to charitable organizations created by these entities.
Note: The facilities used by these operations have all been beneficiaries of state subsidies.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4063, Ban aiming a “directed energy device” at an aircraft:
Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To make it a crime to intentionally aim a beam of directed energy from a directed energy device at or into path of an aircraft, with violators subject to a $10,000 fine and five years in prison.
This includes lasers and any other “highly focused energy” that could damage or interfere with an aircraft.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 119, Transfer some state property to NMU: Passed 108 to 1 in the House
To transfer a piece of unfenced Marquette state prison land to Northern Michigan University, which will use it for a new forensic anthropology program.
This is a field whose techniques are useful in crime and disaster investigations.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• Senate Bill 35, Regulate the “millionaire party” business: Passed 100 to 9 in the House
To establish regulations for charitable “millionaire party” gambling events that include casino games, in a manner that accommodates charities contracting out their operation to a “charitable gaming service” that provides the service for multiple charities at a single location, one after another.
The bill would establish a licensing regime covering both the charities and the service companies.
This would recognize and accommodate an evolved system where a person can gamble at a particular location on most days, with the proceeds going to a different charitable organization at different hours.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – N

• Senate Bill 163, Authorize “Choose Life” license plate: Passed 108 to 1 in the House
To require the Secretary of State to develop a “Choose Life” license plate, with profits from its sale spent on “life-affirming programs and projects.”
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
MichiganVotes.org
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

 

