Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more

How your Michigan legislators for Charlevoix County, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District …

How your Michigan legislators for Charlevoix County, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole, voted on bills recently.

• Senate Bill 275, Ban police sex with prostitutes: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To repeal an exemption that allows police to have sex with a prostitute as part of an investigation.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 178, Authorize professional sports teams specialty plates: Passed 33 to 3 in the Senate

To authorize a specialty license plate for professional sports teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers and the Michigan International Speedway.

Proceeds from the sale of the plates would go to charitable organizations created by these entities.

Note: The facilities used by these operations have all been beneficiaries of state subsidies.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4063, Ban aiming a “directed energy device” at an aircraft:

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To make it a crime to intentionally aim a beam of directed energy from a directed energy device at or into path of an aircraft, with violators subject to a $10,000 fine and five years in prison.

This includes lasers and any other “highly focused energy” that could damage or interfere with an aircraft.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 119, Transfer some state property to NMU: Passed 108 to 1 in the House

To transfer a piece of unfenced Marquette state prison land to Northern Michigan University, which will use it for a new forensic anthropology program.

This is a field whose techniques are useful in crime and disaster investigations.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• Senate Bill 35, Regulate the “millionaire party” business: Passed 100 to 9 in the House

To establish regulations for charitable “millionaire party” gambling events that include casino games, in a manner that accommodates charities contracting out their operation to a “charitable gaming service” that provides the service for multiple charities at a single location, one after another.

The bill would establish a licensing regime covering both the charities and the service companies.

This would recognize and accommodate an evolved system where a person can gamble at a particular location on most days, with the proceeds going to a different charitable organization at different hours.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – N

• Senate Bill 163, Authorize “Choose Life” license plate: Passed 108 to 1 in the House

To require the Secretary of State to develop a “Choose Life” license plate, with profits from its sale spent on “life-affirming programs and projects.”

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

MichiganVotes.org

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting