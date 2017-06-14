Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 15, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club
June 15, 2017 - Michigan report released on bettering public trust in policing
June 14, 2017 - Boyne City fireworks fund needs donations
June 14, 2017 - Schools in Charlevoix-Emmet ISD may consider regional millage for November ballot
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits
June 14, 2017 - OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 22-28
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Gazette office closed because Chris got married
June 12, 2017 - #407 Boyne City Gazette June 14
June 9, 2017 - Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events
June 9, 2017 - Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion
June 9, 2017 - Birdwatching trail dedication, event June 10 in Charlevoix
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
Home / Featured / News / Region/State / Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits

Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits

— June 14, 2017

A look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan legislators, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole, voted on bills in recent weeks.

• Senate Bill 343, Give students government predictions related to careers: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To require school districts to give students a regional “career outlook” forecast document created by a government “Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.”
This would be part of a process that seventh-graders must undergo of creating an “educational development plan” with school officials.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 297, Mandate electrician have proof of licensure while on job: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To mandate that an electrician on a job must show a government official or inspector a photo ID and evidence of licensure status if ordered.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4457, Authorize new energy debt scheme for colleges and universities: Passed 108 to 0 in the House
To include state colleges and universities in a scheme authorized by a 2016 law for counties, which lets them contract with vendors for energy efficiency projects, and pay for these with money the projects are supposed to save (or from regular tax revenue if savings don’t appear).
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4416, Allow law-abiding citizens to carry pistol without special permit
To establish that a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may carry a gun in public including a concealed pistol.
In other words, the bill would eliminate the requirement for a law-abiding citizen to get a special permit to carry a concealed pistol.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4636, Criminalize female genital mutilation of minors:
To make it a crime subject to 15 years in prison to perform a clitoridectomy, infibulation, or other female genital mutilation on person less than age 18.
Claims that the procedure is required by custom or ritual would be explicitly excluded as a defense to prosecution.
Related bills would ban transporting a girl for this purpose, authorize lawsuits from victims, and permanently revoke the license of a medical professional convicted of this.
105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y
MichiganVotes.org
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

 

Related Articles

Weather

71° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799