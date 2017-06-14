Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits

A look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan legislators, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th …

• Senate Bill 343, Give students government predictions related to careers: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To require school districts to give students a regional “career outlook” forecast document created by a government “Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.”

This would be part of a process that seventh-graders must undergo of creating an “educational development plan” with school officials.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 297, Mandate electrician have proof of licensure while on job: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To mandate that an electrician on a job must show a government official or inspector a photo ID and evidence of licensure status if ordered.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4457, Authorize new energy debt scheme for colleges and universities: Passed 108 to 0 in the House

To include state colleges and universities in a scheme authorized by a 2016 law for counties, which lets them contract with vendors for energy efficiency projects, and pay for these with money the projects are supposed to save (or from regular tax revenue if savings don’t appear).

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4416, Allow law-abiding citizens to carry pistol without special permit

To establish that a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may carry a gun in public including a concealed pistol.

In other words, the bill would eliminate the requirement for a law-abiding citizen to get a special permit to carry a concealed pistol.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4636, Criminalize female genital mutilation of minors:

To make it a crime subject to 15 years in prison to perform a clitoridectomy, infibulation, or other female genital mutilation on person less than age 18.

Claims that the procedure is required by custom or ritual would be explicitly excluded as a defense to prosecution.

Related bills would ban transporting a girl for this purpose, authorize lawsuits from victims, and permanently revoke the license of a medical professional convicted of this.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting