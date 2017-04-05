Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City leaf and household junk collections
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix Bridge overnight closures end early
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City Public Notice of development/TIF plan
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Tae-Kwon-Do students achieve new ranks
April 5, 2017 - Get tickets for 2017 Boyne Booster’s Paint The Town Red
April 5, 2017 - How will Boyne City pay for 475 North Lake St. Open Space?
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix’s Rep. Cole fights for 2nd Amendment, concealed carry rights
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Police logs March 20-26
April 5, 2017 - Boyne planning commission vote moves Macksey rezone request to next stage
April 4, 2017 - #397 Boyne City Gazette April 5
March 31, 2017 - Public notices for Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Wilson Twnp.
March 30, 2017 - Coping after suicide explored at Boyne Lifetree Café
March 30, 2017 - Boyne police officer Christie Hoenicke swearing-in photo gallery
March 30, 2017 - Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County
March 29, 2017 - Latest votes by Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt
March 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19
March 29, 2017 - New leadership at Boyne City Genesis Church
March 29, 2017 - Joseph Creighton Dilger, 92, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Dale Hull named director of Petoskey Voices Without Borders
Home / Featured / News / Region/State / Charlevoix’s Rep. Cole fights for 2nd Amendment, concealed carry rights

Charlevoix’s Rep. Cole fights for 2nd Amendment, concealed carry rights

— April 5, 2017

Legislation introduced recently in the Michigan House of Representatives enables law-abiding citizens to carry concealed pistols without obtaining a government-issued permit.

 

The four-bill package is sponsored by Reps. Michele Hoitenga of Manton, Triston Cole of Mancelona, Sue Allor of Wolverine and Pamela Hornberger of Chesterfield Township.

The legislation is a step toward reforming Michigan firearm law to stop law-abiding citizens from being punished for exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

“Responsible people shouldn’t have to obtain a special permit from the government to exercise a right that is guaranteed in both the U.S. and state constitutions,” Hoitenga said.

“Other states have recently passed full constitutional carry laws, and I plead to my colleagues and our governor to pass this common-sense package that will allow law abiding women, like myself, to protect ourselves and our families without jumping through bureaucratic hoops. Criminals don’t complete the permitting process before they commit a crime, and it’s time we level the playing field for lawful people who want nothing more than to protect their families.”

Under current law, Allor said a person without a concealed pistol license could be legally carrying a gun openly on his or her hip and merely putting on a coat makes them in violation of the law.

“Simply put, that is nonsense. Whether or not a gun is concealed should have absolutely no impact on one’s right to defend them self,” Allor said. “Responsible gun owners shouldn’t have to obtain permits before they’re allowed to wear jackets over their guns while hiking, or exploring the great outdoors.”

Cole said people would still have to pass a background check when purchasing a handgun, and anyone currently prohibited from carrying a firearm will not legally be able to carry a concealed firearm if these bills are enacted.

“This is common-sense legislation that gives legal gun owners more freedom to carry their firearms,” Cole said. “These bills have absolutely no impact on the protections already in place to prevent criminals from purchasing handguns.”

Hornberger said the state would continue issuing concealed carry permits; this legislation simply eliminates the requirement to obtain a license to carry in Michigan.

The current permitting structure will remain in place to allow Michigan CPL holders to continue to carry in states that recognize Michigan’s permit. In addition, a CPL will continue to allow people to carry openly in certain restricted zones.

“People deserve to have the rights our Founding Fathers laid out for us in the U.S. Constitution, especially the right to bear arms,” Hornberger said. “The fees required by the current law amount to a tax that infringes on this fundamental right.”

The legislation was developed with input from the recently formed Second Amendment Caucus, co-chaired by Hoitenga, Rep. Jim Runestad of White Lake and Rep. Scott Dianda of Calumet.

House Bills 4416-19 were expected to soon be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

 

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:37 PM EDT on April 05, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM EDT on April 06, 2017
51° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799