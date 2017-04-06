Charlevoix substitute teachers, support staff—Char-Em ISD job fair coming

Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Educational Job Fair

EDUStaff is excited to invite area residents to an educational job …

Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Educational Job Fair

EDUStaff is excited to invite area residents to an educational job fair featuring Charlevoix-Emmet school districts on April 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the rising demand for substitute teachers, EDUStaff will be on hand to review resumes, start online applications and conduct on-site interviews for immediate openings.

EDUStaff is looking to hire substitute teachers as well as other substitute positions in partnership with Charlevoix-Emmet school districts.

The job fair will be held at the Charlevoix-Emmet ISD, located at 8568 Mercer Road, Charlevoix in the Back Conference Room.

To pre-register, please go to EDUStaff’s website, www.EDUStaff.org and click on “Job Fair” image in the middle of the page.

Walk-in candidates are welcome.

Questions can be directed to the EDUStaff main office, (877) 974-6338.