Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
April 6, 2017 - Guest commentary by Sen. Wayne Schmidt: Our infrastructure must be improved
April 6, 2017 - ALICE report shows Charlevoix County wages low, cost of living rising
April 6, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state reps vote to eliminate foreign language req., revise eminent domain, increase tax subsidies for biz
April 6, 2017 - Charlevoix substitute teachers, support staff—Char-Em ISD job fair coming
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City leaf and household junk collections
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix Bridge overnight closures end early
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City Public Notice of development/TIF plan
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Tae-Kwon-Do students achieve new ranks
April 5, 2017 - Get tickets for 2017 Boyne Booster’s Paint The Town Red
April 5, 2017 - How will Boyne City pay for 475 North Lake St. Open Space?
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix’s Rep. Cole fights for 2nd Amendment, concealed carry rights
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Police logs March 20-26
April 5, 2017 - Boyne planning commission vote moves Macksey rezone request to next stage
April 4, 2017 - #397 Boyne City Gazette April 5
March 31, 2017 - Public notices for Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Wilson Twnp.
March 30, 2017 - Coping after suicide explored at Boyne Lifetree Café
March 30, 2017 - Boyne police officer Christie Hoenicke swearing-in photo gallery
March 30, 2017 - Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County
March 29, 2017 - Latest votes by Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt
March 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Charlevoix substitute teachers, support staff—Char-Em ISD job fair coming

Charlevoix substitute teachers, support staff—Char-Em ISD job fair coming

— April 6, 2017

Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Educational Job Fair

EDUStaff is excited to invite area residents to an educational job fair featuring Charlevoix-Emmet school districts on April 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the rising demand for substitute teachers, EDUStaff will be on hand to review resumes, start online applications and conduct on-site interviews for immediate openings.

EDUStaff is looking to hire substitute teachers as well as other substitute positions in partnership with Charlevoix-Emmet school districts.

The job fair will be held at the Charlevoix-Emmet ISD, located at 8568 Mercer Road, Charlevoix in the Back Conference Room.

To pre-register, please go to EDUStaff’s website, www.EDUStaff.org and click on “Job Fair” image in the middle of the page.

Walk-in candidates are welcome.

Questions can be directed to the EDUStaff main office, (877) 974-6338.

Related Articles

Weather

26° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799