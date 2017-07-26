Charlevoix Humane Society Woofstock pet and music festival

The Charlevoix Area Humane Society will host its fourth annual WoofStock Pet and Music Festival …

The Charlevoix Area Humane Society will host its fourth annual WoofStock Pet and Music Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The day will be a full day event to celebrate a wide variety of music in support the North West Michigan Region and the animals we love.

This festive fundraiser will be held at the facility and grounds of the beautiful Mackinaw Trails Winery on 131 just south of Petoskey Michigan.

There will be 10-12 bands performing during all day and early evening on 2 stages, and a hosted open mike stage.

The setting and lineup will give enthusiast several venues and a great variety of entertainment options.

There will also be animal agility demonstrations, Dog Pulling Competition, pet contest, Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, The now famous Daschie Derby at 3:00, and more, for a full pet friendly day!

Food, craft and pet related vendors will be in attendance to sell and show off their products and services. Mackinaw Trails Winery will provide Beer and Wine Sales during the event. A wonderful “Silent Auction” will be on hand for your bidding pleasure.

Admission is by donation for a full day of music, entertainment, and fun for the whole family and your pet friendly dog!

Sponsorships are still available ranges to fit any budget!

For more information please contact the shelter 231-582-6774 or director@charlevoixhumane.org.