Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix and Emmet counties school supplies drive returns
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings
August 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 10-16
August 1, 2017 - OPINION: Let those who wish to serve in the military do so
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Aug. 3
August 1, 2017 - #414 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 2
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Falls preschool rated five-star by Great Start to Quality
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café looks at getting unstuck in life
July 26, 2017 - Women’s Resource Center awards nominations sought
July 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County: help for local families to become homeowners
July 26, 2017 - Flywheelers antique tractor festival July 27-30
July 26, 2017 - Charlevoix Humane Society Woofstock pet and music festival
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Fest Aug. 3-6
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 3-9
July 25, 2017 - Boyne City soccer clubs merging; sign up by July 31
July 25, 2017 - Boyne area bone marrow drive fundraiser in honor of Braylan Blackwell
July 24, 2017 - Guest commentary on Enbridge Line 5 from Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council
July 24, 2017 - #413 Boyne City Gazette July 26
July 19, 2017 - Chris Christie’s Beachgate a good example of why so many distrust news media
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours

Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours

— August 1, 2017

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of August.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s August coffee hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 23
Noon – 1 p.m.
Kim’s Tally Ho
17298 Main St.
Curtis

2 – 3 p.m.
Newberry Country Club
5073 State Highway M-123
Newberry

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Cup of the Day
406 Ashmun St.
Sault Ste. Marie

Thursday, Aug. 31
9 – 10 a.m.
Grand Traverse Pie Co.
525 W. Front St.
Traverse City

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Elk Rapids Library
300 Isle of Pines Drive
Elk Rapids

1 – 2 p.m.
Boyne City Hall
319 N. Lake St.
Boyne

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Roast & Toast
309 E. Lake St.
Petoskey

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Audie’s Restaurant
314 N. Nicolet St.
Mackinaw City

Photo used with permission by Julius Schorzman

Related Articles

Weather

84° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  