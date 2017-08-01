Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th …

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of August.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s August coffee hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Noon – 1 p.m.

Kim’s Tally Ho

17298 Main St.

Curtis

2 – 3 p.m.

Newberry Country Club

5073 State Highway M-123

Newberry

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Cup of the Day

406 Ashmun St.

Sault Ste. Marie

Thursday, Aug. 31

9 – 10 a.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Co.

525 W. Front St.

Traverse City

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elk Rapids Library

300 Isle of Pines Drive

Elk Rapids

1 – 2 p.m.

Boyne City Hall

319 N. Lake St.

Boyne

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Roast & Toast

309 E. Lake St.

Petoskey

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Audie’s Restaurant

314 N. Nicolet St.

Mackinaw City

Photo used with permission by Julius Schorzman