Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours— August 1, 2017
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of August.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district.
No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.
Schmidt’s August coffee hours are as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Noon – 1 p.m.
Kim’s Tally Ho
17298 Main St.
Curtis
2 – 3 p.m.
Newberry Country Club
5073 State Highway M-123
Newberry
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Cup of the Day
406 Ashmun St.
Sault Ste. Marie
Thursday, Aug. 31
9 – 10 a.m.
Grand Traverse Pie Co.
525 W. Front St.
Traverse City
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Elk Rapids Library
300 Isle of Pines Drive
Elk Rapids
1 – 2 p.m.
Boyne City Hall
319 N. Lake St.
Boyne
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Roast & Toast
309 E. Lake St.
Petoskey
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Audie’s Restaurant
314 N. Nicolet St.
Mackinaw City
Photo used with permission by Julius Schorzman