Charlevoix County’s State Rep. Triston Cole to host meeting on auto insurance

— September 27, 2017

Concerned about the state of auto insurance in the State of Michigan?

Then you may not want to miss the public meeting coming up on auto insurance reform.

 

105th District Michigan State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) invites residents to attend an informational meeting and conversation on the need for auto insurance reform with special guest state Rep. Lana Theis, chair of the House Insurance Committee.

Rep. Theis, of Brighton, has been working with Rep. Cole to reform Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance and lower the cost of out-of-control auto insurance rates.

“What we have now is a rigged system that forces drivers to buy coverage they don’t want,” Cole said. “Hard-working families and senior citizens on fixed incomes are paying the price. The time for reform is now.”

The informational meeting will take place on Friday, Sept. 29, at the ASI Community Center & Park, 102 Maple St. in Bellaire at 5:30 p.m.

The ASI Community Center & Park is located directly behind the Antrim County C.O.A. Senior Center.

The public is welcome to attend.

“Michigan’s average auto insurance premiums are 82 percent higher than the national average, which has increased the amount of uninsured drivers on our roads,” Cole said.

 

